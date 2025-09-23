They did it again! Our live-action movie review swap continues. Get ready to swap laughs with Morgan and Chelsea as they review Freakier Friday (2025). Does this sequel crank up the chaos to outshine the 2003 “original”, or is it a freaky flop that misses the mark? Find out in this Freakier Friday podcast in episode 353 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Freakier Friday Podcast

Highlights

KPop Demon Hunters Sing-Along theater experience and update

Our theater experience—good to see people out and about!

Lindsay Lohan’s big comeback. She looks great! What work did she have done?

Freakier Friday is a lot of fun!

“Single mother by choice” is an interesting phrase

The palm reader gives off Professor Trelawney vibes

Would you keep your accent if you switched bodies?

Was switching four bodies the right move for the script?

Jake has way more red flags in this movie

The pop star Ella subplot was unneeded

Let’s talk about the fiancé Eric and his dance moves

Jamie Lee Curtis hits it out of the park

We rate it!

