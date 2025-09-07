Pop some popcorn! Morgan’s seen a whole bunch of the 2025 animated and family films and is bursting at the seams to talk them. Join us for this blockbuster breakdown that’ll animate your inner cinephile in episode 351 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Highlights
-
Morgan offers her bite-sized reviews and weighs in on whether Chelsea should check them out.
- Dog Man
- Paddington in Peru
- Night of the Zoopocalypse
- A Minecraft Movie
- King of Kings
- Smurfs
- The Bad Guys 2
Links Mentioned
- Dog Man Review: A Silly Canine Comedy
- Paddington in Peru Review: From London to Lima, A Hilarious Journey
- Night Of The Zoopocalypse Review: A Tame, Neon-Charged Family Horror Flick
- A Minecraft Movie Review: Simple, Silly, Minecraft Magic
- King of Kings Review: Christ’s Story through a Novel Lens
- Smurfs Review: La La Lost in a Blue Mess
- The Bad Guys 2 Review: Heists, Hijinks, and a Howling Good Time
