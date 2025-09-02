Rewind and relive the war on drugs with a nostalgic dive into the social guidance film Cartoon All-Stars to the Rescue (1990), where your favorite animated heroes team up for a bold anti-drug adventure! Join your neighborhood D.A.R.E. graduates as they watch cartoons say no to drugs in episode 350 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Cartoon All-Stars to the Rescue Podcast
Highlights
- Main discussion: Cartoon All-Stars to the Rescue (1990)
- We meet our pot-smoking wayward youth star of the film, Michael
- Chelsea teaches us all about the 90s childhood staple, D.A.R.E.
- Surprised Disney signed on for this, but then again, Eisner had loosened the IP reins by this point
- Alan Menken and Howard Ashman show up for “Wonderful Ways to Say No”
- We rate it!
Links Mentioned
- Watch Cartoon All-Stars to the Rescue: YouTube
- Cartoon All-Stars to the Rescue Wikipedia
- YouTube video: The Rise & Fall of DisneyToon Studios
Find the Hosts
