Rewind and relive the war on drugs with a nostalgic dive into the social guidance film Cartoon All-Stars to the Rescue (1990), where your favorite animated heroes team up for a bold anti-drug adventure! Join your neighborhood D.A.R.E. graduates as they watch cartoons say no to drugs in episode 350 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Main discussion: Cartoon All-Stars to the Rescue (1990)

We meet our pot-smoking wayward youth star of the film, Michael

Chelsea teaches us all about the 90s childhood staple, D.A.R.E.

Surprised Disney signed on for this, but then again, Eisner had loosened the IP reins by this point

Alan Menken and Howard Ashman show up for “Wonderful Ways to Say No”

