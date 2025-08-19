This mid-year mailbag is packed with surprises! In episode 349 of the Animation Addicts Podcast, the Rotoscopers open up listener questions and voicemails, chatting about bumbling dad tropes in animation, Disney’s Live Action Lilo & Stitch (2025), and even grapes that taste like cotton candy. Join the fun in this laid-back, listener-driven episode!

Highlights

Listener voicemails and questions answered

Why bumbling dad tropes just won’t go away

Revisiting the heart of Lilo & Stitch

Grapes that taste like cotton candy?!

Links Mentioned

Support the Show!

