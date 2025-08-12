Morgan and Chelsea are ready to fight evil with glitter and great hooks! Join us as we break down Sony Pictures Animation’s KPop Demon Hunters (2025), a film that mixes K-pop glam, magical girl energy, and a battle for humanity’s soul.

KPop Demon Hunters Podcast Review

Highlights

Main discussion: KPop Demon Hunters (2025)

The magical Honmoon barrier and the fight to create the legendary “Golden Honmoon”

K-pop idols as secret demon hunters — and why it just works

The film’s strong themes of identity, shame, and the “two wolves” within us

Catchy tracks like “Soda Pop” and “Golden”

A refreshing love story in modern animation

Why we wish Sony hadn’t gone straight to Netflix

Demon boy bands, BTS flashbacks, and Sailor Moon-style villains

