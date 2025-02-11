Paddington in Peru continues the story of Paddington (Ben Whishaw)—Britain’s beloved trenchcoat-wearing, marmalade-loving bear—who, with fresh British passport in paw, is still happily living in London with the Browns. The Brown family has become more disconnected as the children have grown up: Henry Brown (Hugh Bonneville) has a new boss at work who urges him to take risks in order to keep his job; Judy (Madeleine Harris) is university bound and ready to fly the nest; Jonathan (Samuel Joslin) is a talented inventor, but rarely leaves his room and instead opting to play video games all day; and Mary Brown (Emily Mortimer) is left trying to hold the pieces of her family together and feels like the family never sees each other despite living under the same roof.

One day, Paddington gets a letter from his bear Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton), so he recruits the Browns to join him on an adventure to visit her in Peru at the Home for Retired Bears, a bear retirement home run by nuns at the top of the mountains. Upon arrival in Peru, the Reverend Mother (Olivia Colman) informs them that Aunt Lucy has suddenly disappeared. Paddington stumbles upon a map in her room and insists that a spot marked “Rumi Rock” holds the clue to her whereabouts. They hire a river boat captain, Hunter Cabot (Antonio Banderas), and his daughter Gina (Carla Tous) to take them on a forbidden voyage deep in the Peruvian rainforest to rescue Aunt Lucy.

By not taking itself too seriously, Paddington in Peru has the freedom to play and push limits. The humor is cheeky, the premise is farcical, and the actors are enjoying the fun. The characters, humor, and situations are over the top—from singing nuns dancing in the Peruvian mountain tops to a wild runaway riverboat– making for an enjoyable experience for both adults and children.

Paddington is a mature, little bear, yet simultaneously the source of boisterous comedic relief. It seems the filmmakers couldn’t get away from the hilarity of the toothbrush scene from the original film, so naturally Paddington finds himself in similar silly situations that keep the mood light. But the comedy isn’t relegated only to Paddington, as all the other characters have their own funny moments as well: the family patriarch’s fear of spiders, the gold-obsessed riverboat captain, and Mrs. Bird’s (Julie Walters) detective work at the bear home. Olivia Colman as the Reverend Mother steals the show in every scene she’s in, evoking the spirit of a female Tim Curry. A close second for perfect casting is Antonio Banderas, who leans into the absurdity and hilariously does double duty playing Hunter’s ancestors seen in Hunter’s hallucinations. This over-the-top, not-taking-itself-too-seriously approach is a breath of fresh air.

Taking Paddington out of the comfort of London and moving the action to his home country of Peru was a risk; however, this decision ends up being one of the highlights of the film. It allows for a more spirited adventure and, surprisingly, this movie does “The Jungle Cruise” concept better than Disney did itself. The mountaintop Peruvian setting, filled with its vibrant colors, rich textiles, and other South American artifacts, is a visual smorgasbord, offering a nice change of pace. The costume design was a particular standout and felt authentic. Dario Marianelli’s score further enhances cultural immersion by utilizing South American instruments and musical elements to further envelop you in this world.

Paddington in Peru looks best when using practical sets, and, for the most part, the animation looks good. Standout scenes and effects are the miniature house showing the family cloistered in their separate rooms, animated sequences showing Mrs. Brown’s paintings coming to life, the depiction of clouds and airplane as the Browns fly to Peru. There are a few moments where the animation looks fake and is distracting, particularly the opening scene in which young Paddington grabs an orange off a tree. As with the first two films, Paddington’s animation still feels stiff and his eyes lifeless.

Paddington in Peru is an enjoyable family flick, filled with cheeky humor and silly shenanigans. As the third film in the franchise, it doesn’t quite live up to the magic of the first two, but adults and children of all ages will still thoroughly enjoy their experience seeing this very British bear in action.

Paddington in Peru hits theaters on February 14, 2025.

★★★1/2