Fairytales aren’t always what they seem! In this episode of the Animation Addicts Podcast, Morgan and Chelsea revisit the world of Disenchanted (2022)—the long-awaited sequel to Enchanted (2007). Does it hold up to the original? Is peasant life really that bad? And what happens when a wish goes horribly wrong?

Disenchanted (2022) Podcast Review

Highlights:

First Impressions – We waited forever for this sequel… be careful what you wish for!

– We waited forever for this sequel… be careful what you wish for! Character Deep Dive – Giselle, Robert, Morgan, Pip, and our trio of new villains.

– Giselle, Robert, Morgan, Pip, and our trio of new villains. Fairytale Tropes – The Wicked Stepmother storyline and Teenager Troupe what worked (or didn’t).

– The Wicked Stepmother storyline and Teenager Troupe what worked (or didn’t). Animation & Music – The 2D animated sequences, James Baxter’s influence (or lack thereof), and those “forgettable” songs.

– The 2D animated sequences, James Baxter’s influence (or lack thereof), and those “forgettable” songs. Random Thoughts & Hot Takes – Why Enchanted felt magical and this one… less so? Why was the kitchen island so far from the sink?

– Why Enchanted felt magical and this one… less so? Why was the kitchen island so far from the sink? Our Final Rating – Does Disenchanted live up to the original?

