It’s time for a listener-fueled episode! We’re diving into voicemails, Facebook and X questions, and, of course, the Wheel of Rantability! From Disney’s endless remakes to the age-old debate of box mac and cheese vs. homemade, no topic is off-limits!
Voicemails
📞 Brittney, Latisha, Gode, “Mavis” Marceline Dyznkenski – Sorry! We couldn’t understand you! Try again next time!
📞 Jeremiah B – The Wild Robot vs. Sonic 3, the “Mufasa effect” at the box office, and his favorite animated film of 2024 so far. Also… chocolate-covered kudos! 🍫 & Spellbound review, the struggle of soggy cereal, and why he has the perfect voice for a YouTube channel.
📞 Makayla C – “Hey! I love your podcast! 😍 Can you do an episode on Disney recently being sued?” (We got you! Also… QUIET! You want to be sued?! Simpsons reference, anyone?)
Facebook & X Questions
💬 What is your favorite attraction at a Disney park?
💬 What live-action movie would you want to see turned into an animated series? (Back to the Future nostalgia incoming…)
💬 Live-action shows based on cartoons—yay or nay?
💬 Should Disney stop remaking animated classics? (Lion King, Aladdin… UGGGHHH.)
💬 Why do so many 90s Jim Carrey movies have animated spin-offs? And how do we get his agent?!
Wheel of Rantability 🎡
🔥 Celebrity voices vs. traditional voice actors
🔥 Disney’s monopoly on fairy tales
🔥 Bringing toddlers to animated movies—yay or nay?
More Listener Questions!
📖 Favorite childhood books?
Favorite underrated animated movie?
🎬 If you could turn any live-action movie into an animated musical, what would it be? (And no, Cats doesn’t count.)
🍝 Mac and cheese: box or homemade? (A debate for the ages.)
🦷 Why do Pixar humans look like Aardman characters now? (Luca’s teeth… discuss.)
Links Mentioned
Disney lawsuit article: Collider's breakdown of the Moana 2 lawsuit
-
Help decide our movie lineup: https://www.rotoscopers.com/NextMovie
-
Have a burning question for us? https://www.rotoscopers.com/askusanything
