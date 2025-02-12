Emily Brundige is the Emmy and Annie-nominated creator behind the highly anticipated animated series Goldie , which premieres on Apple TV+ on February 14, 2025. Adapted from her award-winning 2019 short film of the same name, Goldie follows the adventures of a giant girl with a big heart in the whimsical town of Boysenberg, celebrating uniqueness and emotional honesty. With a stellar voice cast including Jessica McKenna and guest stars like Henry Winkler and “Weird Al” Yankovic, the series promises to be a heartwarming escape for families.

We sat down with Emily to discuss her journey in animation, what she learned writing for acclaimed shows like Hilda and Big Nate, and her experience bringing her own vision to life in her new series, Goldie.

Can you share a little about your animation journey and how you ended up making Goldie for Apple TV+?

EMILY BRUNDIGE: First of all, I grew up admiring people like Walt Disney, who made Disneyland, and Pee-wee Herman. Those were early inspirations to me. But then I, when I realized that animation was a passion of mine, I went to CalArts for graduate school and studied experimental animation. And while I was there, I created a short called Pupertina. And then later I pitched that short as a web series and got to make it for YouTube on a channel called Smosh or Shut Up! Cartoons. And then people really responded positively to that series. And there was a lot of interest in my pitching shows around town. So I think that was kind of my entryway, that web series into animation. And then since then, I’ve worked on a lot of different animated shows in development and as a writer and creator.

After the success with Goldie as the short, what was the process like developing ‘Goldie’ and her character into a full series? In a short, you usually only have time to handle one topic, but as you expand it out to a series, there’s more that you can tackle. So what aspects from the short did you want to carry over and explore more deeply?

EMILY BRUNDIGE: I think it was kind of a relief that I would be able to tell complete stories. Cause it’s actually challenging to write a short because you can only say so much. But with the series, I got to explore how Goldie with her oversized emotions could drive different kinds of stories as well as her friends. And a lot of these stories are about self-acceptance and friendship and kind of learning that being different is something to celebrate. So yeah, just being able to have these characters learn something by the end of the episode was nice. And also I wanted to feature a lot of songs and that’s something I got to do in the show.