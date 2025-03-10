The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (2025) is almost here and is ready to shake up the cartoon world. To celebrate the release, we’re digging into the explosive details with this interview with the filmmakers ! Join us for a dynamite discussion with Eric Bauza (Voice of Daffy Duck and Porky Pig), Candi Milo (Voice of Petunia Pig), and director Peter Browngardt in episode 335 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie Podcast

Highlights

First up: interview with Eric Bauza (Daffy and Porky) and Candi Milo (Petunia) What character prep they did for this feature-length Looney Tunes movie? Favorite scene or gag in the film? Why does this movie need to succeed? What is the biggest takeaway they want for fans upon seeing the film?

(Daffy and Porky) and (Petunia) Next up: interview with director Peter Browngardt How did this movie come to be and why did he decide on just Porky and Daffy? What choices went in to bringing Petunia to life? Breaking down Fan-favorite Farmer Jim and his origin story What are the secrets to making such a high-quality film with $15M budget? Creating a retro sci-fi score with live theremins for an authentic sci-fi alien sound Pete talks about the no distributor uncertainty and how the Annecy screening saved the movie What does Pete want fans to takeaway from this movie? “Just laugh—that’s the goal!”

Our next episode will be our full review of the film!

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie hits US theaters March 14, 2025.

