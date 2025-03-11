The Looney Tunes are back and wackier than ever! The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (2025) brings Porky Pig and Daffy Duck into a cosmic catastrophe, complete with bubble gum disasters, an alien invasion, and classic slapstick comedy. Chew on this and join us for this The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie podcast in episode 336 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (March 14, 2025)

This is the first original, feature-length Looney Tunes film released in theaters. Surprising!

A little history about the making of this film and the distributor drama

Discussing the shelved Acme vs. Coyote film—Give the people what they want!

From the first scene and seeing the beautiful animation of the scientist, you knew this was going to be something special

Porky, Daffy, and Petunia: the Looney trio we didn’t know we needed

The Inspector’s chest is so big she’s a traffic hazard—bold move, WB!

Clampett Diner Easter egg? A nod to Looney royalty

The Invader could have been cast as Marvin the Martian but he channels Izma’s kooky evil flair

Farmer Jim’s flashback montage hits harder than a DISASTEROID

Animation so good even Farmer Jim’s cardboard cutout waddle steals the show

Gum-making scene pops with style, no chewing required

Score’s a banger with the theremins—Joshua Moshier, take a bow

Does the boba gag flop? Petunia thinks so: “It’s not even flavorful.”

Stay to the end credits for a classic Looney Tunes sign off.

We rate it!

