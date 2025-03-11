The Looney Tunes are back and wackier than ever! The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (2025) brings Porky Pig and Daffy Duck into a cosmic catastrophe, complete with bubble gum disasters, an alien invasion, and classic slapstick comedy. Chew on this and join us for this The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie podcast in episode 336 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie Podcast
Highlights
- Main discussion: The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (March 14, 2025)
- This is the first original, feature-length Looney Tunes film released in theaters. Surprising!
- A little history about the making of this film and the distributor drama
- Discussing the shelved Acme vs. Coyote film—Give the people what they want!
- From the first scene and seeing the beautiful animation of the scientist, you knew this was going to be something special
- Porky, Daffy, and Petunia: the Looney trio we didn’t know we needed
The Inspector’s chest is so big she’s a traffic hazard—bold move, WB!
- Clampett Diner Easter egg? A nod to Looney royalty
The Invader could have been cast as Marvin the Martian but he channels Izma’s kooky evil flair
- Farmer Jim’s flashback montage hits harder than a DISASTEROID
-
Animation so good even Farmer Jim’s cardboard cutout waddle steals the show
Gum-making scene pops with style, no chewing required
Score’s a banger with the theremins—Joshua Moshier, take a bow
Does the boba gag flop? Petunia thinks so: “It’s not even flavorful.”
Stay to the end credits for a classic Looney Tunes sign off.
- We rate it!
Links Mentioned
- Morgan’s written review of The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie
- Episode #335: Interviews with Eric Bauza (voice of Daffy Duck and Porky Pig), Candi Milo (voice of Petunia Pig), and director Peter Browngardt
- Theremin demo video
