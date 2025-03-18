Second star to the right and straight on till…a streaming release! Disney takes another shot at the timeless classic with Peter Pan & Wendy (2023). Ponder pirates, fairy dust, and plot twists gone awry as we dive into this live-action adaptation. Hook onto the fun and join along for this Peter Pan & Wendy podcast in episode 337 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart
Peter Pan & Wendy Podcast Review
Highlights:
- Main Discussion: Peter Pan & Wendy (2023)
- All The Peter Pan Movies Ranked Worst To Best (IMDB List)
- The story overhaul: Is Peter the villain?
- Captain Hook’s manufactured backstory—does it work?
- The Lost Boys… not so boyish anymore
- Favorite visuals and missed opportunities
- The music: sea shanties and reimaginings
- Why this adaptation felt more like a checklist than a fresh take
- WE FIX IT! How we’d redo Peter Pan & Wendy
We rate it!
We hope you enjoyed this Peter Pan & Wendy podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!
Links Mentioned
- Wikipedia
- All The Peter Pan Movies Ranked Worst To Best
- YouTube Video – Why don’t movies look like *movies* anymore?
Support the Show!
- Join the NEWSLETTER to get updates on what movies are next!
- Amazon
- Audible
Find the Rotoscopers
- Find us online: Rotoscopers.com, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, & Facebook
- Leave us a voicemail: rotoscopers.com/voicemails or call (406) 646-6575
- Email newsletter
Find the Hosts
- Morgan Stradling: YouTube, Instagram, Website – Want help building your online brand? She can help with that.
- Chelsea Robson: Website, & Instagram – Want to accomplish more on your bucket list? She wrote the book.
This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!