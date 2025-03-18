Second star to the right and straight on till…a streaming release! Disney takes another shot at the timeless classic with Peter Pan & Wendy (2023). Ponder pirates, fairy dust, and plot twists gone awry as we dive into this live-action adaptation. Hook onto the fun and join along for this Peter Pan & Wendy podcast in episode 337 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Peter Pan & Wendy Podcast Review

Highlights:

Main Discussion: Peter Pan & Wendy (2023)

All The Peter Pan Movies Ranked Worst To Best (IMDB List)

The story overhaul: Is Peter the villain?

Captain Hook’s manufactured backstory—does it work?

The Lost Boys… not so boyish anymore

Favorite visuals and missed opportunities

The music: sea shanties and reimaginings

Why this adaptation felt more like a checklist than a fresh take

WE FIX IT! How we’d redo Peter Pan & Wendy

We rate it!

