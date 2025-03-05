Looney Tunes is a nearly 100-year-old cartoon juggernaut, boasting countless classic characters, episodes, and films that inspire animators and filmmakers to this day. The most recent release, Looney Tunes Cartoons, features an astounding 209 episodes, but is only available on the Max streaming service so most may have missed it. More recently, Warner Bros. seems to have lost faith in the franchise—most glaringly by claiming a tax write-off for Coyote vs. Acme film instead of releasing it to theaters. As a result, the younger generation may still be unfamiliar with these characters of yesteryear. That’s where The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie comes in—a golden opportunity to introduce a new generation to these timeless toons.

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie follows lifelong pals Daffy Duck (Eric Bauza) and Porky Pig (also Eric Bauza), raised by Farmer Jim (Fred Tatasciore) on his rustic farm. Years later, Farmer Jim’s gone, and the duo has inherited his farmhouse, only to discover a mysterious oozing green hole in the roof. The pesky HOA deems this unacceptable, so to save their home, they work odd jobs to earn enough money for repairs, crossing paths with Petunia Pig (Candi Milo), a flavor scientist at a gum factory. Trouble brews further when they uncover that the newly launched Super Strawberry gum is laced with a mind-controlling alien substance. Racing against the clock, the trio work together to stop this mind virus from infecting more people before The Invader (Peter MacNicol) arrives and conquers planet Earth for good.

This film is a breath of fresh air, hearkening back to the slapstick comedies of old—something rare nowadays. Director Pete Browngardt smartly focuses the film on just two Looney Tunes stars: the temperamental straight-man Porky and the wacky nut-job Daffy, a duo well-acquainted from shorts like Duck Dodgers in the 24½th Century and Robin Hood Daffy. While it would have been fun to see fan favorites such as Bugs Bunny or Marvin the Martian (a natural fit for the role of The Invader), this tight focus strengthens the film, allowing ample time to explore their relationship and dynamic, much like the classic shorts.

The introduction of Candi Milo’s Petunia Pig, a lesser-known character in the Looney Tunes universe, is a great addition. She doesn’t hog screen time from the Porky-Daffy dynamic, but aids the buddies on their journey while providing some fun feminine energy and a potential love interest for Porky along the way. The Invader is a hilarious, over-the-top alien villain, channeling Yzma’s manic glee from Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove. Farmer Jim, while only in a few scenes, emerges as a delightful breakout character.

The film shines because its plot is simple and the solutions are straightforward—it’s not overly complicated or trying to be something it’s not. At the same time, it stays true to its wacky roots and is a fun, sidesplitting slapstick comedy, packed with effective rapid-fire jokes that will keep you laughing from start to finish.

Deeply nostalgic and nearly timeless, the film is packed with subtle references from the early cartoons of the 1940s and 1950s and plenty of Easter eggs for eagle-eyed fans. A highlight is the “film with the film”: a mini Looney Tunes short, complete with an era-appropriate aspect ratio, where Daffy and Porky work (and fail at) various odd jobs. Watching Daffy get increasingly miffed at taking someone’s overly complicated latte order is a hoot. Also, be sure to stay through the end credits for a classic Looney Tunes sign-off and final gag.

Joshua Moshier’s score blends the zaniness of Looney Tunes with the eerie vibe of retro sci-fi flicks, inspired by the famous 1950s B-movies like Invasion of the Body Snatchers and It Came From Outer Space. The orchestral ensemble captures the old Hollywood charm; boings and slide whistles echo Looney Tunes‘ silly slapstick tradition; and the live theremins—an electronic instrument hallmarking vintage sci-fi—give the score an authentic, otherworldly sound.

In 2025, traditionally animated films are almost a lost art form, so it’s wonderful to see Warner Bros. (and notably, the distributor Ketchup Entertainment) take the risk in releasing this 2D gem. And boy, does the animation deliver! It’s stunning, fluid, and bursting with life. The characters of Daffy Duck and Porky Pig, styled after legendary Warner Bros. animator Bob Clampett, explode with beautiful animation that feels straight out of the golden age.

With a lean $15 million budget, it’s refreshing to see a film maximize every penny without skimping on quality. The reps that Browngardt, the writers, and the expert animators put in on the Looney Tunes Cartoons shorts paid dividends here. The character animation dazzles; the humor hits like an ACME rubber mallet to the noggin; and the pace zips along perfectly. The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie is a slam-dunk family film—whether you’re a hardcore Looney Tunes fan or a total newbie, this film has something for everyone.

Here’s hoping it scores big at the box office and and sparks a sequel—or better yet, springs Coyote vs. Acme from the dead-project vault.

★★★★

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie hits theaters March 14, 2025.