In this episode, Morgan and Chelsea take on Disney’s live-action Lady & the Tramp (2019), discussing its jazzed-up setting, CGI dogs, and those “modernized” updates. Does it capture the heart of the original or just feel like a Disney+ filler? Let’s dive in!

Lady & the Tramp (2019) Podcast Review

Highlights

Main discussion: Lady & the Tramp (2019)

First thoughts: “We’re doing this against our will…”

CGI dogs – nightmare fuel or charming?

The 1920s jazz aesthetic—why this change?

Modern dialogue in a period piece—why does it feel off?

The Siamese Cat Song swap and other cultural updates

Where was Jim Dear’s music career?

Did this need to be a live-action remake at all?

The animation cleverness of the original—totally ignored

The original’s themes of class struggle—vanished

