It’s that time once again for a new batch of members at the Oscars. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the 395 talented film artists and executives who have been invited to join the organisation as new members.

This year’s new members (which include 89 Oscar nominees, of which 25 are winners) is shown to have plenty of diversity and inclusivity, as the Acadamy remains committed to reaching their Academy Aperture 2025 goal. Among these are 46% women, 39% ethical/racial minorities, and 53% international (non-American) members.

When narrowing down to the Short Film/Animation and Visual Effects branches, there are a total of 73 new members with 39 and 34 respectively. Although this was a significant decrease of 43.4% compared to last year’s 129 invited members, new member reductions were applied to all branches by about a half. This was due to the Academy’s desire for steady growth in order to maintain infrastructure, staff resources and environment.

The newly-invited Short Films/Feature Animation and Visual Effects members are listed below (pending their acceptance):

Short Films and Feature Animation

Rita del Rosario Basulto – Eclosión, Rain in the Eyes

Ossama Bawardi – The Present, Haneen

Will Becher – A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Jerry Beck – Wicked City, Robot Carnival

John Bryant – The Wild Thornberrys Movie, Rugrats in Paris

Réka Bucsi – Solar Walk, Symphony No. 42

Clara Chan – Over the Moon, Storks

Peilin Chou – Over the Moon, Abominable

Sharon Colman – The Croods, Badgered

Anca Damian – Marona’s Fantastic Tale, Crulic – The Path to Beyond

Philippe Denis – Trolls, Megamind

Travon Free – Two Distant Strangers

Andrew Gent – Isle of Dogs, Frankenweenie

Michael Govier – If Anything Happens I Love You, Space for Rent

Gísli Darri Halldórsson – Yes-People, Kókó the Killer Whale

SungHo Hong – Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs, Sky Blue

Joey Horvitz – Game, Friday Night

Brenden Hubbard – The Helping Hand, Cul-de-Sac

Jeanette Jeanenne – Departures, Trusts & Estates

Sebastian Kapijimpanga – Over the Moon, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Sara Koppel – Embraces & the Touch of Skin, Seriously Deadly Silence

Christophe Lautrette – The Croods, Bee Movie

Carolina Markowicz – The Orphan (O Órfão), Tatuapé Mahal Tower

Will McCormack – If Anything Happens I Love You, Toy Story 4

Adrien Mérigeau – Genius Loci, Song of the Sea

François Morisset – Bonobo, Sin Cielo

Dana Murray – Soul, Lou

Farah Nabulsi – The Present, Nightmare of Gaza

Erick Oh – Opera, The Dam Keeper

Gennie Rim – Over the Moon, Dear Basketball

Martin Desmond Roe – Two Distant Strangers, Buzkashi Boys

Madeline Sharafian – Burrow, Onward

Tomer Shushan – White Eye, Inside Shells

Lisa Stewart – Turbo, Monsters vs Aliens

Ross Stewart – Wolfwalkers, The Secret of Kells

Erez Tadmor – Sirens, Dear God

Charles Williams – All These Creatures, Home

Nate Wragg – The Croods: A New Age, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Carlos Zaragoza – The Emoji Movie, Gnomeo & Juliet

Visual Effects

Lance Baetkey – Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War

Peta Bayley – Dolittle, Shazam!

Dennis Berardi – Shazam!, The Shape of Water

Daniele Bigi – Aladdin (2019), Ready Player One

Axel Bonami – Artemis Fowl, Godzilla (2014)

Genevieve Camilleri – Love and Monsters, Velvet Buzzsaw

Raymond Chen – Alita: Battle Angel, The Meg

Yeenshi Chen – Over the Moon, Life of Pi

Santiago Colomo Martinez – The One and Only Ivan, The Jungle Book (2016)

Michael Joseph Conte – Terminator Genisys, Elysium

Michael Cozens – Alita: Battle Angel, Pete’s Dragon (2016)

Ferran Domenech – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Alien: Covenant

Benoit Dubuc – Missing Link, X-Men: Days of Future Past

Scott Edelstein – Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War

Matt Everitt – Love and Monsters, Skyscraper

Pawl Fulker – Dolittle, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

John Haley – Hellboy (2019), The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Sherry Lynn Hitch – Mank, The Irishman

Nick Hsieh – Monster Hunt, Looper

Chia-Chi Hu – Soul, Incredibles 2

Steve Ingram – Mulan (2020), Pete’s Dragon (2016)

Ben Jones – The One and Only Ivan, The Lion King (2019)

Shannon Justison – Spider-Man: Far from Home, Captain Marvel

Matthew Kasmir – The Midnight Sky, Paddington

Michael Kennedy – The Jungle Book (2016), Prometheus

Ryan Laney – Welcome to Chechnya, Ant-Man

David Lee – Tenet, John Carter

May Leung – Bohemian Rhapsody, Star Trek Beyond

Viktor Muller – Voyagers, Gemini Man

Max Solomon – The Midnight Sky, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Sheldon Stopsack – Gemini Man, Terminator: Dark Fate

Damien Stumpf – Cruella, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Stephen Unterfranz – Shadow in the Cloud, Rampage

David Watkins – The Midnight Sky, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic easing up in the United States, the 94th Academy Awards will still take place at a later date than usual, commencing on March 27, 2022.

A big congratulations to all who have been invited to become members of the Academy!