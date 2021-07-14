It’s that time once again for a new batch of members at the Oscars. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the 395 talented film artists and executives who have been invited to join the organisation as new members.
This year’s new members (which include 89 Oscar nominees, of which 25 are winners) is shown to have plenty of diversity and inclusivity, as the Acadamy remains committed to reaching their Academy Aperture 2025 goal. Among these are 46% women, 39% ethical/racial minorities, and 53% international (non-American) members.
When narrowing down to the Short Film/Animation and Visual Effects branches, there are a total of 73 new members with 39 and 34 respectively. Although this was a significant decrease of 43.4% compared to last year’s 129 invited members, new member reductions were applied to all branches by about a half. This was due to the Academy’s desire for steady growth in order to maintain infrastructure, staff resources and environment.
The newly-invited Short Films/Feature Animation and Visual Effects members are listed below (pending their acceptance):
Short Films and Feature Animation
- Rita del Rosario Basulto – Eclosión, Rain in the Eyes
- Ossama Bawardi – The Present, Haneen
- Will Becher – A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, The Pirates! Band of Misfits
- Jerry Beck – Wicked City, Robot Carnival
- John Bryant – The Wild Thornberrys Movie, Rugrats in Paris
- Réka Bucsi – Solar Walk, Symphony No. 42
- Clara Chan – Over the Moon, Storks
- Peilin Chou – Over the Moon, Abominable
- Sharon Colman – The Croods, Badgered
- Anca Damian – Marona’s Fantastic Tale, Crulic – The Path to Beyond
- Philippe Denis – Trolls, Megamind
- Travon Free – Two Distant Strangers
- Andrew Gent – Isle of Dogs, Frankenweenie
- Michael Govier – If Anything Happens I Love You, Space for Rent
- Gísli Darri Halldórsson – Yes-People, Kókó the Killer Whale
- SungHo Hong – Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs, Sky Blue
- Joey Horvitz – Game, Friday Night
- Brenden Hubbard – The Helping Hand, Cul-de-Sac
- Jeanette Jeanenne – Departures, Trusts & Estates
- Sebastian Kapijimpanga – Over the Moon, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- Sara Koppel – Embraces & the Touch of Skin, Seriously Deadly Silence
- Christophe Lautrette – The Croods, Bee Movie
- Carolina Markowicz – The Orphan (O Órfão), Tatuapé Mahal Tower
- Will McCormack – If Anything Happens I Love You, Toy Story 4
- Adrien Mérigeau – Genius Loci, Song of the Sea
- François Morisset – Bonobo, Sin Cielo
- Dana Murray – Soul, Lou
- Farah Nabulsi – The Present, Nightmare of Gaza
- Erick Oh – Opera, The Dam Keeper
- Gennie Rim – Over the Moon, Dear Basketball
- Martin Desmond Roe – Two Distant Strangers, Buzkashi Boys
- Madeline Sharafian – Burrow, Onward
- Tomer Shushan – White Eye, Inside Shells
- Lisa Stewart – Turbo, Monsters vs Aliens
- Ross Stewart – Wolfwalkers, The Secret of Kells
- Erez Tadmor – Sirens, Dear God
- Charles Williams – All These Creatures, Home
- Nate Wragg – The Croods: A New Age, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
- Carlos Zaragoza – The Emoji Movie, Gnomeo & Juliet
Visual Effects
- Lance Baetkey – Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War
- Peta Bayley – Dolittle, Shazam!
- Dennis Berardi – Shazam!, The Shape of Water
- Daniele Bigi – Aladdin (2019), Ready Player One
- Axel Bonami – Artemis Fowl, Godzilla (2014)
- Genevieve Camilleri – Love and Monsters, Velvet Buzzsaw
- Raymond Chen – Alita: Battle Angel, The Meg
- Yeenshi Chen – Over the Moon, Life of Pi
- Santiago Colomo Martinez – The One and Only Ivan, The Jungle Book (2016)
- Michael Joseph Conte – Terminator Genisys, Elysium
- Michael Cozens – Alita: Battle Angel, Pete’s Dragon (2016)
- Ferran Domenech – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Alien: Covenant
- Benoit Dubuc – Missing Link, X-Men: Days of Future Past
- Scott Edelstein – Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War
- Matt Everitt – Love and Monsters, Skyscraper
- Pawl Fulker – Dolittle, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
- John Haley – Hellboy (2019), The Amazing Spider-Man 2
- Sherry Lynn Hitch – Mank, The Irishman
- Nick Hsieh – Monster Hunt, Looper
- Chia-Chi Hu – Soul, Incredibles 2
- Steve Ingram – Mulan (2020), Pete’s Dragon (2016)
- Ben Jones – The One and Only Ivan, The Lion King (2019)
- Shannon Justison – Spider-Man: Far from Home, Captain Marvel
- Matthew Kasmir – The Midnight Sky, Paddington
- Michael Kennedy – The Jungle Book (2016), Prometheus
- Ryan Laney – Welcome to Chechnya, Ant-Man
- David Lee – Tenet, John Carter
- May Leung – Bohemian Rhapsody, Star Trek Beyond
- Viktor Muller – Voyagers, Gemini Man
- Max Solomon – The Midnight Sky, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
- Sheldon Stopsack – Gemini Man, Terminator: Dark Fate
- Damien Stumpf – Cruella, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- Stephen Unterfranz – Shadow in the Cloud, Rampage
- David Watkins – The Midnight Sky, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic easing up in the United States, the 94th Academy Awards will still take place at a later date than usual, commencing on March 27, 2022.
Discussion about this post