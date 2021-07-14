Netflix is gearing up for one final battle over Eternia and ultimately the universe in the official trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 1. New voice cast members have also been announced. Check out the official trailer below!

After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe. Animation Magazine

Although Masters of the Universe Part 1 is “set up as the next episode of the original animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” from the 1980s, executive producer and showrunner Kevin Smith (Clerks, Chasing Amy) gives a new take on the beloved characters and universe. Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania) animates the 2D-series.

The star-studded cast includes several voice acting veterans like Mark Hamill (Batman: The Animated Series), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Star Wars Rebels), Lena Headey (Infinity Train), Justin Long (Alvin and the Chipmunks film series), Phil LaMarr (Samurai Jack), Tony Todd (Dota: Dragon’s Blood), Cree Summer (Dawn of the Croods), Kevin Michael Richardson (Young Justice), and Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series). Chris Wood (Supergirl) voices the Prince Adam/He-Man. Animation Magazine reports that new members have been added to the voice cast: Dennis Haysbert (Justice League), Adam Gifford (Batman: Hush), and Jay Tavare (Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain).

From Mattel Television, He-Man and his friends and foes return to the screen on July 23, 2021, premiering on Netflix.

Ready to save magic, Eternia, and the universe? Let us know in the comments!