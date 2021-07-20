We waited 14 years for Incredibles 2 (2018). Was it worth it? Join along for this Incredibles 2 podcast in episode 212 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Incredibles 2 Podcast
Highlights
- Main discussion: Incredibles 2 (2018)
- If we were hero’s…
- Brad Bird Hour
- Chelsea’s theater experience
- Picking up right were we left off…
- Animation improvements
- The Music and Michael Giacchino
- Where did the money go?
- Gender Swap Plot
- Jack Jack and Edna as Mega Villains
- So many themes
- Terrible impersonations
- Morgan’s Math Rant
- Internalized Propaganda
- April Fools Joke Premonitions
- We rate it!
- Bloopers
Links Mentioned
- Live Action Lester’s Possum Farm Fan Video that Chelsea is in…
- Watch the film: Blu-ray | DVD | Digital
- Buy the soundtrack: CD | Digital
