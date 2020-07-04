The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences officially revealed on Wednesday their invitation of 819 artists and executives for this year. Invitees accepting will officially become new additions to the Academy’s 2020 membership.

In their effort to improve diversity, the list consists of 45% females, 36% ethnic/racial minorities, and 49% international coming from 68 countries. This list also invites 75 previous Oscar nominees, 15 of which are winners, as well as five Scientific and Technical Awards receivers.

“The Academy is delighted to welcome these distinguished fellow travelers in the motion picture arts and sciences. We have always embraced extraordinary talent that reflects the rich variety of our global film community, and never more so than now.” David Rubin, President, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Focusing on the animation/VFX invitees, a total of 129 individuals were invited, consisting of 81 in the Short Film and Feature Animation category, and 48 in Visual Effects. Despite the impressive number of invitees, this is a significant reduction from last year’s 174. With 45 fewer invites, it is a 34.9% decrease from 2019.

The new Academy invitees of the Animation and VFX categories are listed below (via Animation World Network), and the full list of all 819 invited members can be viewed here. Those marked with an asterisk (*) were invited to join The Academy via multiple branches, and must select one branch upon accepting.

Short Film and Feature Animation

Frank E. Abney – Incredibles 2, Coco

Mounia Akl – Submarine, Eva

Dekel Berenson – Anna, Ashmina

Lorelay Bove – Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph

Jamaal Bradley – The Croods, Puss in Boots

Colin Brady – Everyone’s Hero, A Bug’s Life

Gary Bruins – Inside Out, Up

Matthew A. Cherry – Hair Love, Forward

Sue-Ellen Chitunya – Grandpa’s Hands, Team Marilyn

Jérémy Clapin* – I Lost My Body, Palmipédarium

Bruno Collet – Memorable, Son Indochine

Josh Cooley – Toy Story 4, Inside Out

Emanuela Cozzi – ParaNorman, The Prince of Egypt

BJ Crawford – The Peanuts Movie, Ice Age: Continental Drift

Philip Dale – Kubo and the Two Strings, Coraline

Everett Downing – Hair Love, WALL-E

Marc du Pontavice – I Lost My Body, Oggy and the Cockroaches: The Movie

Robert Ducey – Kubo and the Two Strings, Coraline

Sonya Dunn – End of the World, The Bedroom

Fabian Erlinghauser – Song of the Sea, The Secret of Kells

Jean-Loup Felicioli – Phantom Boy, A Cat in Paris

Giovanna Ferrari – The Breadwinner, Song of the Sea

José David Figueroa García – Perfidia, Ratitas

Michael Ford – The Angry Birds Movie 2, Hotel Transylvania

Alain Gagnol – Phantom Boy, A Cat in Paris

Maryann Garger – Astro Boy, Flushed Away

Axel Geddes – Toy Story 4, Finding Dory

Delphine Girard – A Sister, Caverne

Philippe Gluckman – Rise of the Guardians, Antz

Ian Gooding – Moana, The Princess and the Frog

Oscar Grillo – Monsters, Inc., Monsieur Pett

Otto Guerra – City of Pirates, Wood & Stock: Sexo, Orégano e Rock’n’Roll

Patrick Hanenberger – Smallfoot, Rise of the Guardians

Aaron Hartline – Up, Robots

Deborah Haywood – Twinkle, Twinkle, Sis

Sabine Heller – The Peanuts Movie, Rio

Isabel Herguera – Winter Love, Under the Pillow

Lizzy Hobbs – The Flounder, I’m OK

Faren Humes – Liberty, Our Rhineland

Mino Jarjoura – Saria, Asad

Marcel Jean – Sleeping Betty, La Pirouette

Meryam Joobeur – Brotherhood, Born in the Maelstrom

Daria Kashcheeva – Daughter, To Accept

Paul Kewley – Early Man, Shaun the Sheep Movie

Anita Killi – Angry Man, The Hedge of Thorns

Sayoko Kinoshita – A Little Journey, Pica Don

Michelle Kranot – Nothing Happens, Hollow Land

Uri Kranot – Nothing Happens, Hollow Land

Ka’ramuu Kush – Sundays at Noon, Salvation Road

Jean-François Le Corre – Memorable, This Magnificent Cake!

Hyun-min Lee – Moana, Big Hero 6

Matt Lefebvre – Saria, Asad

Eric Leighton – Coraline, The Nightmare Before Christmas

Niki Lindroth von Bahr – Something to Remember, The Burden

Andy London – I’m in the Mood for Death, The Back Brace

Summer Joy Main-Muñoz – Don’t Say No, La Cerca

Damien Megherbi – Nefta Football Club, Wicked Girl

Deanna Morse – Recipe for Birds, Whispers of the Prairie

Bob Moyer – Toy Story 4, Up

Mark Nielsen – Toy Story 4, Inside Out

Wanjiru M. Njendu – Boxed, The Dinner Guest

Justin Pechberty – Nefta Football Club, Wicked Girl

Amy Pfaffinger – Moana, Frozen

Yves Piat – Nefta Football Club, Tempus Fugit

Julia Pistor – The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Charlotte Regan – My Boy, Standby

Milo Riccarand – The Secret Life of Pets, Despicable Me

Stéphan Roelants – The Breadwinner, Song of the Sea

Kirsikka Saari – After the Reunion, Do I Have to Take Care of Everything?

Ahmad Saleh – Ayny, Maa Baa

Dan Scanlon – Onward, Monsters University

Sheila Sofian – Survivors, Secret Rage

Jason Stalman – Isle of Dogs, Kubo and the Two Strings

Colin Stimpson – The Secret Life of Pets, We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story

Chris Sullivan – Consuming Spirits, Ain’t Misbehavin!

Amos Sussigan – Swan Cake, Broken Wing

Michael J. Travers – The Peanuts Movie, Ice Age

Saschka Unseld – The Blue Umbrella, Toy Story 3

Eric Wachtman – Kubo and the Two Strings, Coraline

Fusako Yusaki – The Rose of the Winds, Winter Days

Juan Pablo Zaramella – Luminaris, The Glove

Visual Effects

David Alexander – Cliffs of Freedom, The Laundromat

Jon Franklin Alexander – Avengers: Age of Ultron, Noah

Vishal Anand – Bharat, War

Berj Bannayan – John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Geostorm

John Bell – Rango, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Tami Carter – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Lucy

Ahdee Chiu – The Wandering Earth, The Last Stand

Ryan Michael Church – Transformers: The Last Knight, Avengers: Age of Ultron

Todd Constantine – Jumanji: The Next Level, Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Ryan Cook – The Call of the Wild, Rampage

Karin Margarete Cooper – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Kong: Skull Island

Dan Cox – The A-Team, Gulliver’s Travels

Nick Marc Epstein – Alita: Battle Angel, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Leandro Estebecorena – The Irishman, Kong: Skull Island

Luca Fascione – Alita: Battle Angel, Avengers: Endgame

Greg Fisher – The Jungle Book (2016), Guardians of the Galaxy

Aaron Gilman – Alpha, Pacific Rim Uprising

Stephane Grabli – The Irishman, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Darin Grant – The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Kung Fu Panda 2

Jeremy Hays – The Call of the Wild, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Sandeep Kamal – Panipat, Jal

Sidney Olivier Kombo-Kintombo – Avengers: Endgame, War for the Planet of the Apes

Hoiyue Harry Lam – Midway, The Wandering Earth

Mårten Larsson – Avengers: Endgame, Pixels

Patrick Ledda – Dumbo (2019), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Gong Myung Lee – Triple Frontier, Deadpool 2

Richard Little – 1917, The Jungle Book (2016)

Doug Moore – 12 Strong, Ant-Man

Elliot Newman – The Lion King (2019), The Jungle Book (2016)

Artemis Oikonomopoulou – Annihilation, Thor: Ragnarok

Mihaela Orzea – Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Mike Anthony Perry – Alita: Battle Angel, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Todd Sheridan Perry – Black Panther, Doctor Strange

Nick Rasmussen – Ready Player One, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Marco Revelant – Gemini Man, The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

Jason Schugardt – Clown, In the Blood

David Seager – Aladdin (2019), Terminator: Dark Fate

Amy Shepard – Playing with Fire, Doctor Strange

Bill Spitzak – Abominable, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Olcun Tan – Doctor Sleep, Thor: Ragnarok

Dmitry Tokoyakov – Beyond the Edge, Furious

James Tooley – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

Leandro Visconti – Lion’s Heart, The Innocents

Paige Warner – Terminator: Dark Fate, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Matt Welford – A Dog’s Way Home, Spider-Man: Homecoming

Victor Wong – The Founding of an Army, Rise of the Legend

Max Wood – The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Suicide Squad

Ged Wright – Sonic the Hedgehog, 22 July

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 93rd Academy Awards will be hosted at a later date of April 25, 2021.

