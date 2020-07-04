The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences officially revealed on Wednesday their invitation of 819 artists and executives for this year. Invitees accepting will officially become new additions to the Academy’s 2020 membership.
In their effort to improve diversity, the list consists of 45% females, 36% ethnic/racial minorities, and 49% international coming from 68 countries. This list also invites 75 previous Oscar nominees, 15 of which are winners, as well as five Scientific and Technical Awards receivers.
“The Academy is delighted to welcome these distinguished fellow travelers in the motion picture arts and sciences. We have always embraced extraordinary talent that reflects the rich variety of our global film community, and never more so than now.”David Rubin, President, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Focusing on the animation/VFX invitees, a total of 129 individuals were invited, consisting of 81 in the Short Film and Feature Animation category, and 48 in Visual Effects. Despite the impressive number of invitees, this is a significant reduction from last year’s 174. With 45 fewer invites, it is a 34.9% decrease from 2019.
The new Academy invitees of the Animation and VFX categories are listed below (via Animation World Network), and the full list of all 819 invited members can be viewed here. Those marked with an asterisk (*) were invited to join The Academy via multiple branches, and must select one branch upon accepting.
Short Film and Feature Animation
- Frank E. Abney – Incredibles 2, Coco
- Mounia Akl – Submarine, Eva
- Dekel Berenson – Anna, Ashmina
- Lorelay Bove – Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph
- Jamaal Bradley – The Croods, Puss in Boots
- Colin Brady – Everyone’s Hero, A Bug’s Life
- Gary Bruins – Inside Out, Up
- Matthew A. Cherry – Hair Love, Forward
- Sue-Ellen Chitunya – Grandpa’s Hands, Team Marilyn
- Jérémy Clapin* – I Lost My Body, Palmipédarium
- Bruno Collet – Memorable, Son Indochine
- Josh Cooley – Toy Story 4, Inside Out
- Emanuela Cozzi – ParaNorman, The Prince of Egypt
- BJ Crawford – The Peanuts Movie, Ice Age: Continental Drift
- Philip Dale – Kubo and the Two Strings, Coraline
- Everett Downing – Hair Love, WALL-E
- Marc du Pontavice – I Lost My Body, Oggy and the Cockroaches: The Movie
- Robert Ducey – Kubo and the Two Strings, Coraline
- Sonya Dunn – End of the World, The Bedroom
- Fabian Erlinghauser – Song of the Sea, The Secret of Kells
- Jean-Loup Felicioli – Phantom Boy, A Cat in Paris
- Giovanna Ferrari – The Breadwinner, Song of the Sea
- José David Figueroa García – Perfidia, Ratitas
- Michael Ford – The Angry Birds Movie 2, Hotel Transylvania
- Alain Gagnol – Phantom Boy, A Cat in Paris
- Maryann Garger – Astro Boy, Flushed Away
- Axel Geddes – Toy Story 4, Finding Dory
- Delphine Girard – A Sister, Caverne
- Philippe Gluckman – Rise of the Guardians, Antz
- Ian Gooding – Moana, The Princess and the Frog
- Oscar Grillo – Monsters, Inc., Monsieur Pett
- Otto Guerra – City of Pirates, Wood & Stock: Sexo, Orégano e Rock’n’Roll
- Patrick Hanenberger – Smallfoot, Rise of the Guardians
- Aaron Hartline – Up, Robots
- Deborah Haywood – Twinkle, Twinkle, Sis
- Sabine Heller – The Peanuts Movie, Rio
- Isabel Herguera – Winter Love, Under the Pillow
- Lizzy Hobbs – The Flounder, I’m OK
- Faren Humes – Liberty, Our Rhineland
- Mino Jarjoura – Saria, Asad
- Marcel Jean – Sleeping Betty, La Pirouette
- Meryam Joobeur – Brotherhood, Born in the Maelstrom
- Daria Kashcheeva – Daughter, To Accept
- Paul Kewley – Early Man, Shaun the Sheep Movie
- Anita Killi – Angry Man, The Hedge of Thorns
- Sayoko Kinoshita – A Little Journey, Pica Don
- Michelle Kranot – Nothing Happens, Hollow Land
- Uri Kranot – Nothing Happens, Hollow Land
- Ka’ramuu Kush – Sundays at Noon, Salvation Road
- Jean-François Le Corre – Memorable, This Magnificent Cake!
- Hyun-min Lee – Moana, Big Hero 6
- Matt Lefebvre – Saria, Asad
- Eric Leighton – Coraline, The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Niki Lindroth von Bahr – Something to Remember, The Burden
- Andy London – I’m in the Mood for Death, The Back Brace
- Summer Joy Main-Muñoz – Don’t Say No, La Cerca
- Damien Megherbi – Nefta Football Club, Wicked Girl
- Deanna Morse – Recipe for Birds, Whispers of the Prairie
- Bob Moyer – Toy Story 4, Up
- Mark Nielsen – Toy Story 4, Inside Out
- Wanjiru M. Njendu – Boxed, The Dinner Guest
- Justin Pechberty – Nefta Football Club, Wicked Girl
- Amy Pfaffinger – Moana, Frozen
- Yves Piat – Nefta Football Club, Tempus Fugit
- Julia Pistor – The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
- Charlotte Regan – My Boy, Standby
- Milo Riccarand – The Secret Life of Pets, Despicable Me
- Stéphan Roelants – The Breadwinner, Song of the Sea
- Kirsikka Saari – After the Reunion, Do I Have to Take Care of Everything?
- Ahmad Saleh – Ayny, Maa Baa
- Dan Scanlon – Onward, Monsters University
- Sheila Sofian – Survivors, Secret Rage
- Jason Stalman – Isle of Dogs, Kubo and the Two Strings
- Colin Stimpson – The Secret Life of Pets, We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story
- Chris Sullivan – Consuming Spirits, Ain’t Misbehavin!
- Amos Sussigan – Swan Cake, Broken Wing
- Michael J. Travers – The Peanuts Movie, Ice Age
- Saschka Unseld – The Blue Umbrella, Toy Story 3
- Eric Wachtman – Kubo and the Two Strings, Coraline
- Fusako Yusaki – The Rose of the Winds, Winter Days
- Juan Pablo Zaramella – Luminaris, The Glove
Visual Effects
- David Alexander – Cliffs of Freedom, The Laundromat
- Jon Franklin Alexander – Avengers: Age of Ultron, Noah
- Vishal Anand – Bharat, War
- Berj Bannayan – John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Geostorm
- John Bell – Rango, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
- Tami Carter – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Lucy
- Ahdee Chiu – The Wandering Earth, The Last Stand
- Ryan Michael Church – Transformers: The Last Knight, Avengers: Age of Ultron
- Todd Constantine – Jumanji: The Next Level, Godzilla: King of the Monsters
- Ryan Cook – The Call of the Wild, Rampage
- Karin Margarete Cooper – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Kong: Skull Island
- Dan Cox – The A-Team, Gulliver’s Travels
- Nick Marc Epstein – Alita: Battle Angel, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
- Leandro Estebecorena – The Irishman, Kong: Skull Island
- Luca Fascione – Alita: Battle Angel, Avengers: Endgame
- Greg Fisher – The Jungle Book (2016), Guardians of the Galaxy
- Aaron Gilman – Alpha, Pacific Rim Uprising
- Stephane Grabli – The Irishman, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
- Darin Grant – The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Kung Fu Panda 2
- Jeremy Hays – The Call of the Wild, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Sandeep Kamal – Panipat, Jal
- Sidney Olivier Kombo-Kintombo – Avengers: Endgame, War for the Planet of the Apes
- Hoiyue Harry Lam – Midway, The Wandering Earth
- Mårten Larsson – Avengers: Endgame, Pixels
- Patrick Ledda – Dumbo (2019), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- Gong Myung Lee – Triple Frontier, Deadpool 2
- Richard Little – 1917, The Jungle Book (2016)
- Doug Moore – 12 Strong, Ant-Man
- Elliot Newman – The Lion King (2019), The Jungle Book (2016)
- Artemis Oikonomopoulou – Annihilation, Thor: Ragnarok
- Mihaela Orzea – Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Huntsman: Winter’s War
- Mike Anthony Perry – Alita: Battle Angel, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
- Todd Sheridan Perry – Black Panther, Doctor Strange
- Nick Rasmussen – Ready Player One, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Marco Revelant – Gemini Man, The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
- Jason Schugardt – Clown, In the Blood
- David Seager – Aladdin (2019), Terminator: Dark Fate
- Amy Shepard – Playing with Fire, Doctor Strange
- Bill Spitzak – Abominable, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- Olcun Tan – Doctor Sleep, Thor: Ragnarok
- Dmitry Tokoyakov – Beyond the Edge, Furious
- James Tooley – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)
- Leandro Visconti – Lion’s Heart, The Innocents
- Paige Warner – Terminator: Dark Fate, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- Matt Welford – A Dog’s Way Home, Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Victor Wong – The Founding of an Army, Rise of the Legend
- Max Wood – The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Suicide Squad
- Ged Wright – Sonic the Hedgehog, 22 July
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 93rd Academy Awards will be hosted at a later date of April 25, 2021.
