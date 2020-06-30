Need to kill some time as you wait to check out while observing proper social distancing? Head over to Instagram where a community of animators and animation lovers thrives. Technology has revolutionized how animation is created, produced, and viewed. YouTube is a prime example of this evolution, allowing many creators to find success as full-time animators and storytellers. But YouTube isn’t the only platform where animation can be found and shared.

A while back, we looked at ten fantastic animators on YouTube, and today, we’re going to explore ten animators on Instagram who are worth checking out. For this list, only accounts run by individual creators are included; studios or accounts reposting other people’s works do not qualify. And before we start, I want to stress that this list is not a “top ten animators on Instagram” article; in my research, I stumbled upon many wonderful animators who unfortunately did not make it into this list. The goal, though, is to spotlight talented animators who deserve more exposure and get readers interested in further exploring Instagram’s animation community.

Note: Some of the Instagram accounts in this article create content, explore mature topics, or use language that may not be suitable for younger viewers, so viewer discretion is advised.

andreaanimates

Who would have thought that felting and stop motion could be a fantastic combination! Run by independent animator and director, Andrea Love, andreaanimates is a wonderful example of the diversity to be discovered in the field of animation. Mixing sound effects, video editing, and stop motion, andreaanimates tells micro stories that are charming as well as creative!

animation_ben

Animation_ben, also known as Ben Mignola, brings “inanimate objects to life with my hands!” This delightful account offers an array of animation techniques. From stop-motion to rotoscoping to merging animation with real life, animation_ben shows that a person isn’t limited to one type of animation!

andrascsuka

The animation and character design on Andrascsuka’s account is reminiscent of Aardman’s classic Wallace and Gromit. (Only there’s no cheese!) As a “freelance art director and illustrator based in Budapest,” Andrascsuka’s works are based primarily in CGI with a sleek, creative twist.

futursauvage

Don’t be fooled by the simple art designs and limited color choices. Bordering on the surreal, futursauvage showcases animated works that combine shapes and people into a short theme or story. Run by creator Jonathan Djob Nkondo, some of the videos have been created for The New York Times.

jackpooms

For fans of manga and anime, Jackpooms is the account to check out! You’ll see several familiar faces along with some original characters doing fantastic transformations and fights, among other things. If you saw the countless memes for the Mirror Run Challenge in 2019, then you may have seen Jackpooms’ awesome version of the challenge, starring Naruto.

qu.draws

Qu.draws’ account centers more on gifs than on 60-second animation videos. But a shortened time span and limited animation doesn’t detract from what makes this account worth checking out. With gorgeous artwork and an emotive color scheme, Qu focuses on the mood and details to get a story or feeling across to the viewers.

rhymezlikedimez

The animation on this account amounts to nothing short than beautiful mini music videos. If musicians wanted to hype their albums before release, they should consider hiring rhymezlikedimez, who integrates sound bites of rap songs with dreamy animation, creating a relaxing mood.

robin_davey

An animator, illustrator, and director, Robin Davey summarizes his work best. He “combines geometric precision with bold colour and playfully exaggerated forms.” Having worked for some big names like Google and Nickelodeon, Robin Davey’s animation style possesses a simple charm that makes for some engaging storytelling.

seerlight

Ronald Kuang, otherwise known as Seerlight, creates short gifs on his account. This allows him to focus on richly detailed landscapes and settings. The color palette for almost all of the posts uses mainly cool colors to bring out a calm, gentle atmosphere. For fans of manga and anime, pay extra attention; you might find a familiar face chilling out in one of the gifs!

Shaz_enrico

An “animator from Toronto,” Shaz_enrico tends to post more illustrations and sketches of his work than videos, but his animated videos are also worth viewing. With fluid animation and characters bubbling out so much personality, it’s hard not smile at the infectious joy that Shaz_enrico infuses into his creations.

Bonus – Instamotion2d

If you made it all the way down the list, then, as a bonus, check out instamotion2d’s account, where they accept submissions and post videos of traditional animation, i.e., 2D animation, created by individual animators or studios. This account is a great way to find more indie animators and studios to support and follow!

Like YouTube’s animation community, Instagram’s animation community is rich with talented creators, storytellers, and, ultimately, dreamers. The Instagram accounts we have highlighted are just some examples of the diversity to be found and enjoyed. Next time you need to kill time, skip over to Instagram and see what you can find in its exciting animation community.

Do you have a favorite Instagram animator or account? Let us know in the comments!