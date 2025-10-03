Traditional animation is alive and well with Snow Bear (2025), the new short animated directed and solely animated by former Disney animator, Aaron Blaise. Join along as we break down this heartwarming short in this Snow Bear podcast in episode 354 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.



Snow Bear Podcast

Highlights

If you could be a bear, what type of bear would you be?

Animator Spotlight: Aaron Blaise and his career

Main discussion: Snow Bear (2025)

(2025) Its a story about connection (or the lack thereof)

With no dialogue, it really hinges on the story, animation and MUSIC!

Adrift on the iceberg is a pivotal moment

Nothing can replace IRL connection

Keep reaching for that brass ring

We rate it!

Be sure to subscribe because our next episode is an interview with Aaron Blaise himself!

