Disney has released a teaser trailer for its upcoming 60th animated film Encanto. Bursting with bright colors, lively music, and magic, the trailer promises an enchanting tale of family and self-discovery. Check out the trailer!

In the film, the magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. Animation World Network

Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, In the Heights) leads the cast as Mirabel, an ordinary teenager trying to find her place in a family gifted with magical abilities.

“Mirabel is a really funny, loving character who also deeply yearns for something more. She’s also not afraid to stand up for what she knows is right — something I love and relate to very much. I’m Colombian on my father’s side, and playing this role fills me with immense pride. As a Disney kid, I’d burn through my VHS tapes and adored every single magical story that the world of Disney introduced me to. I learned in those that stories that anything is possible, especially if you believe in magic and the goodness rooted deep inside us all.” Animation Magazine

Also part of the voice cast are María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz, and Carolina Gaitan.

Similar to his work in Disney’s Moana, Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In the Heights) returns to write music for Encanto. Working on the film for five years, Miranda is proud of being part of the project, saying in 2020, “We have fallen in love with the people and culture and the crossroads of musical styles that exist in the region [Colombia].”

From Disney Animation Studios, Encanto is directed by Byron Howard (Zootopia, Tangled) and Jared Bush (co-director Zootopia). Charise Castro Smith (The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez) acts as co-director and co-writer of the film along with Bush. Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino serve as producers. Animation Magazine reports that a research trip to Colombia inspired the filmmakers during early development of the movie, aided also by expert consultants during production.

Encanto is scheduled for theatrical release on November 24, 2021.

