So…what if T’Challa, also known as Black Panther, ended up as Star Lord, wreaking havoc across the galaxy with Yondu? How about Peggy Carter taking up the shield instead of Steve Rogers and fighting the Nazis as Captain Carter? Coming from the nearest multiverse near you is Marvel Studios’ first animated series What If…? Check out the trailer below!

Directed by Bryan Andrews (Doctor Strange, Smurfs: The Lost Village), What If…? diverges from the popular MCU films we know and love and explores how significant changes to our favorite characters can lead to vastly different outcomes. In an interview with Discussing Film, A.C. Bradley (Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia), creator and a writer for the show, talks about the exciting possibilities available:

“Kevin said that we will be exploring every movie in a new way, but not every episode is about one movie if that makes sense,” Bradley said. “On the reel [shown at D23 Expo], there is this image of a Star-Lord T’Challa because we wanted to see what if the worlds of Black Panther and the Guardians of the Galaxy collided? That was taking two universes, two to three movies, kind of twisting them in new ways.” Comic Book

According to Comic Book and Animation Magazine, the upcoming show will see the return of many familiar actors and actresses who will reprise their characters in new roles: Hayley Atwell, Michael B. Jordan, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, Natalie Portman, Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L. Jackson, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston, and Chris Harmsworth. Most notable is the return of the late Chadwick Boseman who makes his final appearance in the series.

Marvel Studios’ What If…? debuts on Disney+ starting on August 11, 2021.

What multiverse do you want to see in the new animated series?