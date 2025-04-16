Disney’s live-action Snow White (2025) takes a bold bite at reimagining a timeless fairy tale for a new era. Does it sparkle like the gems in the dwarfs mine or does it sour like a poisoned apple? Mirror, mirror, on the wall, take a listen as the Rotoscopers discuss this reimagined fairy tale in episode 341 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Snow White (2025) Podcast
Highlights
- Controversy chaos: Casting backlash, CGI-dwarfs are shoehorned in, and meta drama steal the spotlight.
- Plot rambles: Snow White’s kingdom crumbles; Jonathan’s bandit arc feels like a reshoot afterthought.
- Zegler’s voice soars in “Waiting on a Wish,” but her “floppy” dancing needs ballet lessons.
- Gadot’s “All Is Fair” is feels autotuned; new songs clash with classics like “Heigh-Ho” and “Whistle While You Work.”
- Visuals flop: Spirit Halloween gown, cartoonish peasant clothes, and an AI-crafted “manicured forest.”
- Romance fizzles: A Pride & Prejudice-style “A Hand Meets a Hand” dance lacks chemistry.
- Gripes galore: The necklace-yanking trope, Dopey stealing Grumpy’s arc, and dumb “Princess Problems.” Two movies in one: Socialist vibes buried under tacked-on dwarfs and a forced love story.
- We rate it!: 1.5 and 2.25 stars, “Watchable, but barely.”
Links Mentioned
- Animation Addicts Podcast #50 – Snow White (1937)
- Morgan’s full written review of Snow White (2025)
- Snow White History & Art Books by J.B. Kaufman
- Tweet showing the range of emotions of Grumpy in original film
- Variety article on Rachel Zegler drama
