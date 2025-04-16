Morgan is an Arizona native who's had a lifelong passion for animation. Her favorite animated films are Aladdin, Beauty & the Beast, and The Iron Giant. She earned an MBA in Marketing from Arizona State University, climbed the corporate ladder in the tech world, and now is a stay-at-home mom of four kids. In her (rare) free time, she enjoys analyzing animated films on the Animation Addicts Podcast and making videos for the Rotoscopers YouTube channel.