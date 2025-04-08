Get ready to stand out above the crowd! In this episode, Morgan and Chelsea dive into the Disney+ documentary Not Just a Goof, which celebrates the 30th anniversary of the beloved cult classic A Goofy Movie (1995). Join the Nerdy Couch for a heartfelt discussion on how this film came to be, why it still resonates decades later, and what we learned from the creatives behind the magic.
Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart
Not Just A Goof Documentary Podcast Review
Episode Highlights
-
The surprising origin story of A Goofy Movie
-
Why Goofy and Max’s story hits so hard even today
-
Morgan’s take on Powerline’s lasting cultural impact
-
Chelsea’s thoughts on Lester’s Possum Park
-
Behind-the-scenes drama that shaped the final film
-
Why this documentary feels long overdue—and deeply appreciated
Links Mentioned
- YouTube After Today Live Action and Lester’s Possum Park Live Action
- Rotoscopers Past Episodes:
Support the Show!
- Join the NEWSLETTER to get updates on what movies are next!
- Amazon
- Audible
Find the Rotoscopers
- Find us online: Rotoscopers.com, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, & Facebook
- Leave us a voicemail: rotoscopers.com/voicemails or call (406) 646-6575
- Email newsletter
Find the Hosts
- Morgan Stradling: YouTube, Instagram, Website – Want help building your online brand? She can help with that.
- Chelsea Robson: Website, & Instagram – Want to accomplish more on your bucket list? She wrote the book: https://a.co/d/3Wd0bnZ
This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!