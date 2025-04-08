Get ready to stand out above the crowd! In this episode, Morgan and Chelsea dive into the Disney+ documentary Not Just a Goof, which celebrates the 30th anniversary of the beloved cult classic A Goofy Movie (1995). Join the Nerdy Couch for a heartfelt discussion on how this film came to be, why it still resonates decades later, and what we learned from the creatives behind the magic.

The surprising origin story of A Goofy Movie

Why Goofy and Max’s story hits so hard even today

Morgan’s take on Powerline’s lasting cultural impact

Chelsea’s thoughts on Lester’s Possum Park

Behind-the-scenes drama that shaped the final film

Why this documentary feels long overdue—and deeply appreciated

