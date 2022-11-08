It’s hard to tell what age you are in while you are in it but we are going to try to talk about The Pixar covid /Post Lassetter age (2020-present). Jump on the Nerdy Couch and join along for this Pixar Canon Tier Ranking podcast in episode 275 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart

Highlights

Onward (2020) – Dan Scanlon Soul (2020) – Pete Docter Luca (2021) – Enrico Casarosa Turning Red (2022) Lightyear (2022) – Chelsea give her review

We hope you enjoyed this Nerdy Couch Discussion with the Rotoscopers! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!

Support the Show!

Find the Rotoscopers

Find the Hosts

This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!