The Mystery Machine is in motion as we watch ‘SCOOB!’ (2020). Grab your Scooby Snacks and join along for this SCOOB! podcast in episode 274 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart

‘SCOOB!’ Podcast

Highlights

What are we wearing for Halloween?

Main discussion: SCOOB! (2020)

Voice Actors for Scooby Doo and a short history of the franchise

Scooby and Shaggy as kids

Why Simon Cowell?

All of the locations

Chelsea compares ‘SCOOB!’ and the Fast and the Furious Series

Why isn’t this an official Halloween movie?

This should have taken place in Nashville.

We rate it!

We hope you enjoyed this ‘SCOOB!’ podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!

Links Mentioned

Watch the film: Blu-ray | DVD | Digital | Rent | iTunes

Buy the soundtrack: CD | Digital | iTunes

Support the Show!

Find the Rotoscopers

Find the Hosts

Morgan Stradling: YouTube , Instagram , Website – Want help building your online brand? She can help with that.

Chelsea Robson: Website , & Instagram – Want to give someone a custom love song about your story? She can help you with that.

This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!