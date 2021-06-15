One more ultra-important and hard-hitting conversation, the likes of which you have come to expect from the Rotoscopers…. Hot Disney Dads. Some will listen and say “Why am I here?” and others will say we’ve waited too long but here we are, together for our nerdy couch discussion, in episode 207 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart

Highlights

Jumping off of the self-proclaimed hard hitting journalism brought to us by the New York Times

We ask: ‘What makes a “Hot Dad”?’

Who is on our list?

Who is on YOUR list? -Let us know in the comments!

We hope you enjoyed this Nerdy Couch Discussion with the Rotoscopers! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!

Support the Show!

Find the Rotoscopers

Find the Hosts

Morgan Stradling: YouTube, Instagram, Website – Want help building your online brand? She can help with that.

Chelsea Robson: Website, & Instagram – Want to give someone a custom love song about your story? She can help you with that.

This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!