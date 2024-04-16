Have you noticed when a celebrity gets an unusual amount of voice acting gigs all at once? Jump on the Nerdy Couch and join along for this Celebrities and Voice Acting podcast in episode 291 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Highlights

Robin Wiliams Batty Koda (FernGully: The Last Rainforest) Genie and Peddler (Aladdin) Genie (Aladdin and the King of Thieves) Fender (Robots) Napoleon Cross (Everyone’s Hero) Ramon and Lovelace (Happy Feet) Ramon and Lovelace (Happy Feet Two) Dennis the Dog (Absolutely Anything)

Morgan’s Awkwafina rant

Awkwafina Quail (Storks) 2016 Courtney (The Angry Birds Movie 2) 2019 Otto (The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run) 2020 Sisu (Raya and the Last Dragon) 2021 Ms. Tarantula (The Bad Guys) 2022 Scuttle (The Little Mermaid) 2023 Chump (Migration) 2023 Zhen (Kung Fu Panda 4) 2024 Ms. Tarantula (The Bad Guys 2) 2025

Chris Pratt Emmet Brickowski (The Lego Movie) 2014 Emmet Brickowski, Rex Dangervest (The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part) 2019 Barley Lightfoot (Onward) 2020 Mario (The Super Mario Bros. Movie) 2023 Garfield (The Garfield Movie) 2024

ALAN TUDKYK!! Go to the Wiki

Benedict Cumberbatch Smaug the Dragon and the Necromancer (The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey) 2012 Smaug / Sauron (The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug) 2013) Agent Classified ( Penguins of Madagascar) 2014 Grinch (The Grinch) 2018 Shere Khan (Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle) 2018

Sam Elliot ? Kaa (Adventures of Mowgli) 1996 Ben (Barnyard) 2006 Chupadogra / Buster(Marmaduke) 2010 Butch (The Good Dinosaur) 2015 Fleetwood Yak (Rock Dog)2017 Trusty (Lady and the Tramp (2019

Justin Timberlake Arthur “Artie” Pendragon (Shrek the Third) 2007 Yogi Bear (Boo-Boo Bear) 2010 Branch (Trolls) 2016 Branch (Trolls World Tour) 2020 Branch (Trolls Band Together) 2023

John Goodman Santa Claus (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Movie) 1993 Mac The Parrot (The Real Macaw) 1993 Pacha (The Emperor’s New Groove) 2000 James P. “Sulley” Sullivan (Monsters, Inc.) 2003 Baloo (The Jungle Book 2) 2003 George Wolfsbottom (Clifford’s Really Big Movie) 2004 Pacha (Kronk’s New Groove) 2005 James P. “Sulley” Sullivan Truck (Cars) 2006 Layton T. Montgomery (Bee Movie) 2007 Eli “Big Daddy” La Bouff (The Princess and the Frog) 2009 Mr. Prendergast (ParaNorman) 2012 James P. “Sulley” Sullivan (Monsters University) 2012 Grimroth (Ratchet & Clank) 2016 Paul Bunyan (Bunyan and Babe) 2017 “Catfish” Crawford (Easy Does It) 2019

Jack Black Zeke (Ice Age) 2002 Lenny (Shark Tale) 2004 Po (Kung Fu Panda 1-4) Adult Stanley (Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood) Bowser (Mario Bros Movie) 2023 Claptrap (Borderlands) 2024

Seth Rogan Ship Captain (Shrek the Third) 2007 Morton (Horton Hears a Who!) 2008 Mantis (Kung Fu Panda) 2008 B.O.B. (Monsters vs. Aliens) 2009 Mantis (Kung Fu Panda 2) 2011 Mantis (Kung Fu Panda 3) 2016 Frank, Sergeant Pepper (Sausage Party) 2016 Pumbaa (The Lion King) 2019 Bob the Viking, Pumbaa, Mantis, B.O.B. (Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers) 2022 Donkey Kong (SMBM) 2023 Bebop (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem) 2023 Mantis (Kung Fu Panda 4) 2024 Chris (Despicable Me 4) 2024 Pumbaa (Mufasa: The Lion King) 2024

Dwayne Johnson Planet 51 (Cpt. Charles T. Baker) 2009 Maui (Moana) 2016 DC League of Super-Pets Krypto / Bark Kent / Superdog, (2022) Moana 2 – Maui (2024)

Eddie Murphy Mushu (Mulan) 1998 Donkey (Shrek 1-4)

Old school Phil Harris Baloo in The Jungle Book (1967), Thomas O’Malley in The Aristocats (1970) Little John in Robin Hood (1973) Patou in Rock-a-Doodle (1991)



