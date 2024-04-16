Have you noticed when a celebrity gets an unusual amount of voice acting gigs all at once? Jump on the Nerdy Couch and join along for this Celebrities and Voice Acting podcast in episode 291 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Highlights
- Robin Wiliams
- Batty Koda (FernGully: The Last Rainforest)
- Genie and Peddler (Aladdin)
- Genie (Aladdin and the King of Thieves)
- Fender (Robots)
- Napoleon Cross (Everyone’s Hero)
- Ramon and Lovelace (Happy Feet)
- Ramon and Lovelace (Happy Feet Two)
- Dennis the Dog (Absolutely Anything)
- Morgan’s Awkwafina rant
- Awkwafina
- Quail (Storks) 2016
- Courtney (The Angry Birds Movie 2) 2019
- Otto (The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run) 2020
- Sisu (Raya and the Last Dragon) 2021
- Ms. Tarantula (The Bad Guys) 2022
- Scuttle (The Little Mermaid) 2023
- Chump (Migration) 2023
- Zhen (Kung Fu Panda 4) 2024
- Ms. Tarantula (The Bad Guys 2) 2025
- Chris Pratt
- Emmet Brickowski (The Lego Movie) 2014
- Emmet Brickowski, Rex Dangervest (The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part) 2019
- Barley Lightfoot (Onward) 2020
- Mario (The Super Mario Bros. Movie) 2023
- Garfield (The Garfield Movie) 2024
- ALAN TUDKYK!!
- Go to the Wiki
- Benedict Cumberbatch
- Smaug the Dragon and the Necromancer (The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey) 2012
- Smaug / Sauron (The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug) 2013)
- Agent Classified (Penguins of Madagascar) 2014
- Grinch (The Grinch) 2018
- Shere Khan (Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle) 2018
- Sam Elliot?
- Kaa (Adventures of Mowgli) 1996
- Ben (Barnyard) 2006
- Chupadogra / Buster(Marmaduke) 2010
- Butch (The Good Dinosaur) 2015
- Fleetwood Yak (Rock Dog)2017
- Trusty (Lady and the Tramp (2019
- Justin Timberlake
- Arthur “Artie” Pendragon (Shrek the Third) 2007
- Yogi Bear (Boo-Boo Bear) 2010
- Branch (Trolls) 2016
- Branch (Trolls World Tour) 2020
- Branch (Trolls Band Together) 2023
- John Goodman
- Santa Claus (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Movie) 1993
- Mac The Parrot (The Real Macaw) 1993
- Pacha (The Emperor’s New Groove) 2000
- James P. “Sulley” Sullivan (Monsters, Inc.) 2003
- Baloo (The Jungle Book 2) 2003
- George Wolfsbottom (Clifford’s Really Big Movie) 2004
- Pacha (Kronk’s New Groove) 2005
- James P. “Sulley” Sullivan Truck (Cars) 2006
- Layton T. Montgomery (Bee Movie) 2007
- Eli “Big Daddy” La Bouff (The Princess and the Frog) 2009
- Mr. Prendergast (ParaNorman) 2012
- James P. “Sulley” Sullivan (Monsters University) 2012
- Grimroth (Ratchet & Clank) 2016
- Paul Bunyan (Bunyan and Babe) 2017
- “Catfish” Crawford (Easy Does It) 2019
- Jack Black
- Zeke (Ice Age) 2002
- Lenny (Shark Tale) 2004
- Po (Kung Fu Panda 1-4)
- Adult Stanley (Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood)
- Bowser (Mario Bros Movie) 2023
- Claptrap (Borderlands) 2024
- Seth Rogan
- Ship Captain (Shrek the Third) 2007
- Morton (Horton Hears a Who!) 2008
- Mantis (Kung Fu Panda) 2008
- B.O.B. (Monsters vs. Aliens) 2009
- Mantis (Kung Fu Panda 2) 2011
- Mantis (Kung Fu Panda 3) 2016
- Frank, Sergeant Pepper (Sausage Party) 2016
- Pumbaa (The Lion King) 2019
- Bob the Viking, Pumbaa, Mantis, B.O.B. (Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers) 2022
- Donkey Kong (SMBM) 2023
- Bebop (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem) 2023
- Mantis (Kung Fu Panda 4) 2024
- Chris (Despicable Me 4) 2024
- Pumbaa (Mufasa: The Lion King) 2024
- Dwayne Johnson
- Planet 51 (Cpt. Charles T. Baker) 2009
- Maui (Moana) 2016
- DC League of Super-Pets Krypto / Bark Kent / Superdog, (2022)
- Moana 2 – Maui (2024)
- Eddie Murphy
- Mushu (Mulan) 1998
- Donkey (Shrek 1-4)
- Old school
- Phil Harris
- Baloo in The Jungle Book (1967),
- Thomas O’Malley in The Aristocats (1970)
- Little John in Robin Hood (1973)
- Patou in Rock-a-Doodle (1991)
