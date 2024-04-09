Let’s-a go! Grab a power up and join the Rotoscopers as they review The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) in in episode 290 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Podcast
Highlights
- Main discussion: The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)
- We rate it!
- Voicemails:
We hope you enjoyed this The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!
Links Mentioned
- Wikipedia – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- The Making of The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Blu-ray | DVD | Digital | Rent
- Buy the soundtrack: CD | Digital
Support the Show!
- Audible
- Become a patron and join RotoNation!
- Amazon
- Find the Rotoscopers
- Find us online: Rotoscopers.com, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, & Tumblr.
- Leave us a voicemail: rotoscopers.com/voicemails or call (406) 646-6575.
- Email newsletter
Find The Hosts
This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!