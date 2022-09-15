Continuing on with our Disney Canon Tier Ranking, we are reviewing the Post-Renaissance Age (1999-2008). Jump on the Nerdy Couch and join along for this Disney Canon Tier Ranking podcast in episode 267 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Highlights
- Disney Canon Countdown: The Post-Renaissance Era
- Fantasia 2000 (1999) – Episode 147: ‘Fantasia 2000’ – You’re Such a Snob
- Dinosaur (2000) – Episode 72: ‘Dinosaur’ – Well…Here It Is
- The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) – Episode 138: ‘The Emperor’s New Groove’ – Kronk Out!
- Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001) – Episode 143: ‘Atlantis: The Lost Empire’ – Can We Get Helga Workout Videos, Please?
- Lilo and Stitch (2002) – Episode 106: ‘Lilo & Stitch’ – Bait and Stitch
- Treasure Planet (2002) – Episode 111: ‘Treasure Planet’ – With a Very Pleasing ‘Gold Coin to Precious Jewel’ Ratio
- Brother Bear (2003) *Links Mentioned
- Home on the Range (2004) *Links Mentioned
- Chicken Little (2005) –Episode 252: Chicken Little – The Pits And The Peaks
- Meet the Robinsons (2007) – Episode 46: ‘Meet the Robinsons’ – ‘Blame You’ Wins Hands Down!
- Bolt (2008) *Links Mentioned
