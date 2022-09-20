From various sources including DigitalSpy, we have learned that the animated Garfield film (featuring Chris Pratt as the voice of the titular cat) has had its release date delayed. Originally planned to be released to theaters on February 16, 2024, it has now been delayed to May 24, 2024.

Based on the comic strip of the same name, the film will be produced by Alcon Entertainment (in their first animated film venture) and released by Sony Pictures. The film will be directed by Mark Dindal (The Emperor’s New Groove, Chicken Little), written by David Reynolds (The Emperor’s New Groove, Finding Nemo), and feature the supporting voice cast of Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Hannah Waddingham, Cecily Strong, and Samuel L. Jackson, as the voice of Garfield’s father, Vic.

The film will not be related to the previous theatrical Garfield films, Garfield: The Movie and Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties.

Are you excited for this film? Are you a Garfield fan? What do you think of the film’s delay? Let us know in the comments below!