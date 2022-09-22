Morgan and Chelsea are going back to reconsider their feelings on the Tim Burton film, ‘Frankenweenie’ (2012). The conversation turns very thoughtful as they consider how Press and Studios are connected through the production process so join along for this Frankenweenie podcast and let us know what you think of episode 268 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Frankenweenie Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: Frankenweenie (2012)

Frankenweenie (the short film)

Director Tim Burton… is he really “Disney?”

You need to release these films in October.

Tim knows how to negotiate.

All the unanswered questions

Is that really science, though?

Project Paperclip reference?

We liked the music and art

Tim Burton’s Filmography

A moment on the D23 Expo announcements

A happy ending?

Was Mr Whiskers the real villain?

We rate it!

Why our thoughts might have changed

Is it a conflict of interest for the same press outlet who followed the production of a film to also review it?

What is “Agree with the audience”?

Can YouTubers and social media influencers be trusted?

Podcast 5 star reviews

Our discussion on the new Pinocchio on Disney+ and other Live Action remakes

Links Mentioned

