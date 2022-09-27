We are catching up to ourselves and finally tier ranking the Disney Revival Era. Jump on the Nerdy Couch and join along for this Disney Canon Countdown podcast in episode 269 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Highlights
- Disney Canon Countdown
- The Princess and the Frog (2009): $267 Million
- Tangled (2010): $592.5 Million
- Winnie the Pooh (2011): $49.8 Million
- Wreck-It Ralph (2012): $471.2 Million
- Frozen (2013): $1.290 billion
- Big Hero 6 (2014): $657.8 Million
- Zootopia (2016): $1.023 Billion
- Moana (2016) $642.3 Million
- Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018): $529.3 Million
- Frozen 2 (2019) $1.45 Billion
- Raya and the Last Dragon (2021): $82.5 Million
- Encanto (2021): 256.8 million
