By patron demand, the Rotoscopers are Ranking the Disney Live Action Remakes. Jump on the Nerdy Couch and join along for another tier ranking podcast in episode 277 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
- Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book
- 101 Dalmatians
- 102 Dalmatians
- Alice in Wonderland
- Maleficent
- Cinderella
- The Jungle Book
- Alice Through the Looking Glass
- Beauty and the Beast
- Christopher Robin
- Dumbo
- Aladdin
- The Lion King
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- Lady and the Tramp
- Mulan
- Cruella
- Pinocchio
