We are getting deep into the history and vibes of Barbie in ‘The 12 Dancing Princesses’ (2006). Get your dancing shoes on and join along for this Barbie in ‘The 12 Dancing Princesses’ podcast in episode 276 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

‘Barbie In The 12 Dancing Princesses’ Podcast

Highlights

Sol Carlos Plays ‘Catch and Fire’

Main discussion: Barbie in ‘The 12 Dancing Princesses’ (2006)

Gen. Z was the target audience

Barbie. Is. Back.

Here is the REAL story this was based on.

Singles, Twins, and Triplets

How realistic was this?

Personality traits

How was the villain?

Should they remake this?

The eras of the Barbie movies

We rate it!

Bloopers: Broadway talk

