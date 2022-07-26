From South America to the top of Mickey’s Bean Stalk we are discussing our Disney Canon Tier Rankings: The Wartime Era (1943-1949). Jump on the Nerdy Couch and join along for this Disney Canon Tier Rankings podcast in episode 260 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Saludos Amigos (1943)

The Three Caballeros (1944)

(1944) Make Mine Music (1946): a collection of songs and animation. The Martins and the Coys Blue Bayou All the Cats Join In Without You Casey at the Bat Two Silhouettes Peter and the Wolf After You’ve Gone Johnnie Fedora and Alice Bluebonnet Finale: The Whale Who Wanted to Sing at the Met

(1946): a collection of songs and animation.

Fun and Fancy Free (1947): A two-part movie about a circus bear named Bongo and a retelling of Jack and the Beanstalk with Mickey, Donald, and Goofy.

Melody Time (1948): The fifth package film made up of animation and several popular songs, similar to Make Mine Music released earlier. Once Upon a Wintertime Bumble Boogie The Legend of Johnny Appleseed Little Toot Trees Blame It on the Samba Pecos Bill

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949). It adapts two literary classics: The Wind in the Willows, Kenneth Grahame, and The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, by Washington Irving

