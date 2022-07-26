From South America to the top of Mickey’s Bean Stalk we are discussing our Disney Canon Tier Rankings: The Wartime Era (1943-1949). Jump on the Nerdy Couch and join along for this Disney Canon Tier Rankings podcast in episode 260 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Highlights
- Saludos Amigos (1943)
- The Three Caballeros (1944)
- Make Mine Music (1946): a collection of songs and animation.
- The Martins and the Coys
- Blue Bayou
- All the Cats Join In
- Without You
- Casey at the Bat
- Two Silhouettes
- Peter and the Wolf
- After You’ve Gone
- Johnnie Fedora and Alice Bluebonnet
- Finale: The Whale Who Wanted to Sing at the Met
- Fun and Fancy Free (1947): A two-part movie about a circus bear named Bongo and a retelling of Jack and the Beanstalk with Mickey, Donald, and Goofy.
- Melody Time (1948): The fifth package film made up of animation and several popular songs, similar to Make Mine Music released earlier.
- Once Upon a Wintertime
- Bumble Boogie
- The Legend of Johnny Appleseed
- Little Toot
- Trees
- Blame It on the Samba
- Pecos Bill
- The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949). It adapts two literary classics: The Wind in the Willows, Kenneth Grahame, and The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, by Washington Irving
