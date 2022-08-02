The medieval monks haven taken over our minds as we review The Secret of Kells (2009). Get our your quills and join along for this The Secret of Kells podcast in episode 261 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

The Secret of Kells Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: The Secret of Kells (2009)

(2009) Who is Cartoon Saloon?

Did I miss something?

What was the secret?

What was the Book of Kells?

Chrom Cruik – aka the death snake monster.

The animation

We rate it!

