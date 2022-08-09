From fairytale castles to the Bear Necessities, we are discussing our Disney Canon Tier Ranking: Silver Age (1950-1967). Jump on the Nerdy Couch and join along for this Disney Canon Tier Ranking: Silver Age podcast in episode 262 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Highlights

Cinderella (1950)

Alice in Wonderland (1951)

Peter Pan (1953)

Lady and the Tramp (1955)

Sleeping Beauty (1959)

One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)

The Sword in the Stone (1963)

The Jungle Book (1967)

