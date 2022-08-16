The talking animals take over this discussion of the Disney Canon Tier Ranking: The Bronze Age (1970-1988). Jump on the Nerdy Couch and join along for this Disney Canon Tier Ranking: The Bronze Age podcast in episode 263 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart
Highlights
- They Drew As They Pleased – Art Book Discussion
- The Aristocats (1970)
- Robin Hood (1973)
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)
- The Rescuers (1977)
- The Fox and the Hound (1981)
- The Black Cauldron (1985)
- The Great Mouse Detective (1986)
- Oliver and company (1988)
We hope you enjoyed this Nerdy Couch Discussion with the Rotoscopers! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!
Links Mentioned
- Disney Canon Countdown: The Bronze Age
- Disney Canon Countdown 20: ‘The AristoCats’
- Disney Canon Countdown 21: ‘Robin Hood’
- Disney Canon Countdown 22: ‘The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh’
- Disney Canon Countdown 23: ‘The Rescuers’
- Disney Canon Countdown 24: ‘The Fox and the Hound’
- Disney Canon Countdown 25: ‘The Black Cauldron’
- Disney Canon Countdown 26: ‘The Great Mouse Detective’
- Disney Canon Countdown 27: ‘Oliver & Company’
Support the Show!
Find the Rotoscopers
- Find us online: Rotoscopers.com, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, & Facebook
- Leave us a voicemail: rotoscopers.com/voicemails or call (406) 646-6575
- Email newsletter
Find the Hosts
- Morgan Stradling: YouTube, Instagram, Website
- Chelsea Robson: Website, & Instagram – All episodes are edited by Chelsea. Show some love and buy Chelsea her drink of choice.
This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!
Discussion about this post