The talking animals take over this discussion of the Disney Canon Tier Ranking: The Bronze Age (1970-1988). Jump on the Nerdy Couch and join along for this Disney Canon Tier Ranking: The Bronze Age podcast in episode 263 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart

Highlights

They Drew As They Pleased – Art Book Discussion

The Aristocats (1970)

Robin Hood (1973)

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)

The Rescuers (1977)

The Fox and the Hound (1981)

The Black Cauldron (1985)

The Great Mouse Detective (1986)

Oliver and company (1988)

We hope you enjoyed this Nerdy Couch Discussion with the Rotoscopers! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!

Links Mentioned

Support the Show!

Find the Rotoscopers

Find the Hosts

This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!