It’s been more than 10 years and Chelsea has finally decided she is emotionally ready to watch Fox and the Hound (1981). Grab som tissues and join along for this Fox and the Hound podcast in episode 264 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Fox and the Hound Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: Fox and the Hound (1981)

Morgan’s Dogs

The “Hinge point” at the Disney Studio

Don Bluth on “Woolie”

Stranger Things tangent

Should Chief have died?

Where did we first cry?

The caterpillar story line

Reddit’s Fake News

Was there reused animation in this?

Big Momma

“Good-bye may seem like forever”

Would Tod have lived in the forest?

The pacing in the final act

…And, everyone’s a winner!

We rate it!

Shout out to Fox and the Hound 2

