Our teeth and ambitions are bared. Be prepared for this Nerdy Couch Discussion were we list and Rank our favorite Disney Villain Songs in episode 223 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Best Disney Villain Songs

Peter Pan – 05 – A Pirate’s Life

The Siamese Cat Song/What’s Going on Down There

101 Dalmatians OST- 04 — Cruella De Vil

Mad Madam Mim | (The Sword in the Stone)

“The World’s Greatest Criminal Mind”

“Goodbye So Soon”

Perfect Isn’t Easy Lyrics

The Little Mermaid OST – 08 – Poor Unfortunate Souls

Gaston | Beauty and the Beast (1991 Soundtrack)

The Mob Song | Beauty and the Beast (1991 Soundtrack)

Aladdin OST – 11 – Prince Ali Reprise

The Nightmare Before Christmas Soundtrack #13 Oogie Boogie’s Song

The Nightmare Before Christmas Soundtrack #04 Jacks Lament

The Lion King- Legacy Collection – CD1 – Be Prepared

A Goofy Movie – On The Open Road

Pocahontas – Mine, Mine, Mine

The Hunchback of Notre Dame OST – Heaven’s Light / Hellfire

Home on the Range – Yodel-Adle-Eedle-Idle-Oo

Princess and the Frog OST – 05 – Friends On The Other Side

Tangled OST – 03 – Mother Knows Best

Moana – Jemaine Clement – Shiny (Lyrics)

