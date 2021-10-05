Our teeth and ambitions are bared. Be prepared for this Nerdy Couch Discussion were we list and Rank our favorite Disney Villain Songs in episode 223 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart
Best Disney Villain Songs
- Peter Pan – 05 – A Pirate’s Life
- The Siamese Cat Song/What’s Going on Down There
- 101 Dalmatians OST- 04 — Cruella De Vil
- Mad Madam Mim | (The Sword in the Stone)
- “The World’s Greatest Criminal Mind”
- “Goodbye So Soon”
- Perfect Isn’t Easy Lyrics
- The Little Mermaid OST – 08 – Poor Unfortunate Souls
- Gaston | Beauty and the Beast (1991 Soundtrack)
- The Mob Song | Beauty and the Beast (1991 Soundtrack)
- Aladdin OST – 11 – Prince Ali Reprise
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Soundtrack #13 Oogie Boogie’s Song
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Soundtrack #04 Jacks Lament
- The Lion King- Legacy Collection – CD1 – Be Prepared
- A Goofy Movie – On The Open Road
- Pocahontas – Mine, Mine, Mine
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame OST – Heaven’s Light / Hellfire
- Home on the Range – Yodel-Adle-Eedle-Idle-Oo
- Princess and the Frog OST – 05 – Friends On The Other Side
- Tangled OST – 03 – Mother Knows Best
- Moana – Jemaine Clement – Shiny (Lyrics)
We hope you enjoyed this Nerdy Couch Discussion with the Rotoscopers! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!
Links Mentioned
- Take our Survey and enter to win a $50 Shop Disney gift card!
- Watch the film: Blu-ray | DVD | Digital | Rent | iTunes
- Buy the soundtrack: CD | Digital | iTunes
Support the Show!
Find the Rotoscopers
- Find us online: Rotoscopers.com, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, & Facebook
- Leave us a voicemail: rotoscopers.com/voicemails or call (406) 646-6575
- Email newsletter
Find the Hosts
- Morgan Stradling: YouTube, Instagram, Website
- Chelsea Robson: Website, & Instagram – All episodes are edited by Chelsea. Show some love and buy Chelsea her drink of choice.
This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!
Discussion about this post