Spoiler Alert! We’re getting our dance party going as we review Disney Channel Original Movie, Descendants: The Royal Wedding (2021). Rant along with us for this Descendants podcast in episode 224 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Descendants: The Royal Wedding Podcast

Highlights

1st, Chelsea just got back from the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World

Chelsea gives the MAJOR SPOILERS and rants on each film after her marathon.

Maleficent – Played by the amazing Kristin Chenoweth

Main discussion: Descendants: The Royal Wedding (2021)

Our animation rant

Cameron Boyce who sadly died at the age of 20 after suffering an epileptic seizure in his sleep in July 2020

What we thought of Carlos’ dedication

We rate it!

