Spoiler Alert! We’re getting our dance party going as we review Disney Channel Original Movie, Descendants: The Royal Wedding (2021). Rant along with us for this Descendants podcast in episode 224 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Descendants: The Royal Wedding Podcast
Highlights
- 1st, Chelsea just got back from the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World
- Chelsea gives the MAJOR SPOILERS and rants on each film after her marathon.
- Maleficent – Played by the amazing Kristin Chenoweth
- Main discussion: Descendants: The Royal Wedding (2021)
- Our animation rant
- Cameron Boyce who sadly died at the age of 20 after suffering an epileptic seizure in his sleep in July 2020
- What we thought of Carlos’ dedication
- We rate it!
Links Mentioned
