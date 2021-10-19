You can tell how much you loved a movie by how well you know the words of the opening song. Today we are going through all the Disney Animated Movie Musical Opening Songs and Ranking them. It’s a sing along podcast in episode 225 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart
Highlights
- Pinocchio OST – 01 – When You Wish Upon A Star
- Sleeping Beauty OST – 02 – Hail to the Princess Aurora
- The Legend of the Sword in the Stone / A Dark Age | (The Sword in the Stone)
- Oo De Lally | Walt Disney Legacy Collection: Robin Hood
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh – 02 – Winnie the Pooh
- Oliver & Company OST – why should I worry?
- The Little Mermaid OST – 01 – Fathoms Below
- Prologue | Beauty and the Beast (1991 Soundtrack)
- Aladdin OST – 01 – Arabian Nights
- The Lion King- Legacy Collection – CD1 – Circle Of Life
- The Virginia Company
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame OST – 01 – The Bells of Notre Dame
- Hercules OST – 01 – Long Ago…
- 01: Honor To Us All – Mulan:
- Tarzan OST – 1 – Two Worlds
- Brother Bear OST – 02 – Great Spirits
- (You Ain’t) Home On The Range
- Winnie the Pooh -Zooey Deschanel
- Princess and the Frog OST – 02 – Down In New Orleans (Prologue)
- Tangled OST – 10 – Prologue
- [Lyrics] Frozen Heart – Frozen
- Moana – Where You Are
- Evan Rachel Wood – All Is Found (From “Frozen 2″/Lyric Video)
We hope you enjoyed this Nerdy Couch Discussion with the Rotoscopers! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!
Links Mentioned
- Take our Survey and enter to win a $50 Shop Disney gift card! Last day is Oct. 25th 2021
- Watch the film: Rotoscopers.com/disneyplus
- Buy the soundtrack: CD | Digital
Support the Show!
Find the Rotoscopers
- Find us online: Rotoscopers.com, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, & Facebook
- Leave us a voicemail: rotoscopers.com/voicemails or call (406) 646-6575
- Email newsletter
Find the Hosts
- Morgan Stradling: YouTube, Instagram, Website
- Chelsea Robson: Website, & Instagram – All episodes are edited by Chelsea. Show some love and buy Chelsea her drink of choice.
This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!
Discussion about this post