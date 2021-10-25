Marvel has had the superhero front covered for a long time. Now, Netflix’s upcoming anime series prods the polar opposite side. Does possessing superpowers mean you have to be a superhero? Super Crooks gives a hard pass to that question and follows a high-adrenaline heist carried out by a superpowered group of bad guys. Check out the trailer below.

Luck’s never been on their side, but this crew of small-time crooks with super powers recruited by none other than Johnny Bolt are rolling the dice on one last heist. Their target: A ruthless super-powered crime boss…. What can go wrong? Animation Magazine

Super Crooks is based on the comic book series by writer Mark Miller (Marvel’s Civil War, Superman: Red Son) and artist Leinil Yu (Superman: Birthright, New Avengers). Motonobu Hori (Carole & Tuesday) directs the animated adaptation with Dai Sato (Ergo Proxy, Cowboy Bebop) as writer and story editor, Takashi Mitani (Kekkai Sensen, Mob Psycho 100) as character designer, and Stanislas Brunet as concept artist. The anime series also features music by Japanese artist and DJ TOWA TEI.

The English cast of the anime series includes Jonah Scott, Abby Trott, Jason Marnocha, Doug Stone, Beau Billingslea, Bill Butts, and DC Douglas. The Japanese cast features Kenjiro Tsuda, Maaya Sakamoto, Hiroshi Yanaka, Yasushi Kimura, Pierre Taki, Junichi Suwabe, and Subaru Kimura.

Animated by Bones, a studio with an impressive portfolio (Fullmetal Alchemist, Mob Psycho, My Hero Academia, Cowboy Bebop: The Movie, and Godzilla Singular Point), the anime show will have 13 episodes, each 30 minutes long.

Super Crooks premieres on Netflix on November 25, 2021.

Ready for one last final hurray with Super Crooks?

