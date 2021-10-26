Lay back in your casket & have Uggie Buggie grab you something cold from the underworld because we are talking about the Tim Burton Theory. Is it really all just one big movie… told in reverse… over 19 years? All this and more in episode 226 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Highlights

This is THE TIM BURTON THEORY: Frankenweenie = Corpse Bride = The Nightmare Before Christmas – It’s all THE SAME MOVIE?!

What Halloween Movies are too scary for little kids

Nightmare Before Christmas – The Fatal Flaw

What movie did we like best?

