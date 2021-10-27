Coming at the right time for colder weather, The Summit of the Gods invites viewers on a hazardous journey to the top of Mount Everest in a new trailer, courtesy of Netflix. Check it out below.

Were George Mallory and his companion Andrew Irvine the first men to scale Everest on June 8th, 1924? Only the little Kodak camera they took with them might reveal the truth. In Kathmandu, 70 years later, a young Japanese reporter named Fukamachi recognizes the camera in the hands of the mysterious Habu Jôji, an outcast climber believed missing for years. Fukamachi enters a world of obsessive mountaineers hungry for impossible conquests on a journey that leads him, step by step, towards the summit of the gods. Animation Magazine

Based on the manga series by the legendary manga artist Jiro Taniguchi (The Walking Man, A Distant Neighborhood) and writer Baku Yumemakura (Garōden), The Summit of the Gods is directed by Patrick Imbert (The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales).

Via Animation Magazine, the screenplay was written by Imbert, Jean-Charles Ostorero, and Magali Pouzol with Amine Bouhafa (Timbuktu) composing the score. Ostorero, Stéphan Roelants, and Didier Brunner (The Triplets of Belleville, Ernest & Celestine) serve as producers; Thibaut Ruby executive produces the 2D animated film.

Selected for the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, the movie is produced by French studio Folivari (Pachamama, SamSam, The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales) and Mélusine Productions (Wolfwalkers, The Prince’s Voyage, Swallows of Kabul)

The Summit of the Gods will stream on Netflix and in select US theaters starting on November 30, 2021.

Additional sources: Animation World Network