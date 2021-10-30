Pixar, we have lift off! Coming to a launch pad near you is the origin story of the first space ranger—Lightyear. Check out the teaser trailer below!

Initially revealed at the 2020 Disney Investor Day, the animated, sci-fi movie follows the adventures of the human astronaut who inspired the successful Buzz Lightyear toy line in Pixar’s beloved Toy Story franchise and put Woody and all things Western and cowboys out of commission. In the teaser trailer, we see the human Buzz Lightyear blast off toward the sun, land somewhere that looks like Yoda’s hideout on Dagobah, and suit up in the iconic green-and-white spacesuit.

Tim Allen (Home Improvement, Last Man Standing) was the voice for the toy counterpart in the four-movie Toy Story franchise, which spanned from 1995-2019. For Lightyear, Chris Evans (Captain America: Winter Soldier, Knives Out) will voice the real-life space ranger.

“The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life,” says Evans. “Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day.” Animation Magazine

Angus MacLane, veteran Pixar animator and co-director of Finding Dory, directs Lightyear with Galyn Susman (Toy Story That Time Forgot short) as producer.

Variety reports that Lightyear will blast off in theaters on June 17, 2022.

