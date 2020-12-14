Last week, Disney held its Investor Day for 2020 and announced a slew of new movies and TV shows from its brands and studios. A prime example is Moana and Tiana getting their own shows. With so many new titles, here is a quick recap of the main animated features in development or soon to be released from Disney.

Disney

Raya and the Last Dragon

On March 5, 2021, Disney will debut its 59th film, Raya and the Last Dragon, in theaters and on Disney+ with a Premier Access fee. The film is directed by Don Hall (Big Hero 6) and Carlos López Estrada (Blindspotting) with John Ripa (Moana) and Paul Briggs (Frozen) as co-directors. Voice talents include Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) as Raya and Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) as Sisu. New characters revealed, according to Animation World Network, are “a street-savvy 10-year-old entrepreneur named Boun, the formidable giant Tong, and a thieving toddler Noi with her band of Ongis.”

Encanto

Disney also announced another upcoming Disney film called Encanto, schedule for November 2021. The movie will take audiences to Colombia where magic thrives within a village.

Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. Animation World Network

Encanto will be directed by Byron Howard (Tangled) and Jared Bush (Zootopia), with Charise Castro Smith as co-director. Lin-Manual Miranda (Moana) will provide new songs for the film.

This Fall, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ all-new film Encanto takes you to Colombia, where a magical family live in a magical home. Directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, co-directed and co-written by Charise Castro Smith, and music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. pic.twitter.com/bdxag3SzPv — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) December 11, 2020

Pixar

Lightyear

Ever wondered about the story behind the toy Buzz Lightyear? According to Deadline, in June 2022, Pixar will tell the definitive origins story of the young test pilot who inspired the creation of our favorite space cowboy. Perhaps appropriate for such a heroic, bold role, Chris Evans (Captain America) will voice the lead character; Angus MacLane (Finding Dory) will direct the film.

Blasting into theaters June 17, 2022, Lightyear is the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear. Voiced by @ChrisEvans, get ready to go to “infinity and beyond” with Lightyear. 🚀 👨‍🚀 pic.twitter.com/LdYXlN33sP — Pixar (@Pixar) December 11, 2020

Turning Red

Also in development is another Pixar film from Domee Shi (Oscar-winning Bao short) called Turning Red, via Deadline. The movie will follow Mei, a teenage girl, who turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets excited.

Director of the Academy Award-winning short Bao, Domee Shi, brings us Turning Red. Meet Mei: she experiences the awkwardness of being a teenager, with an added twist: when she gets too excited, she transforms into a giant red panda. Turning Red comes to theaters March 11, 2022 pic.twitter.com/2s5NgzqBHP — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Star Wars

The Bad Batch

Lucasfilm Animation, Polygon reports, is bringing a new spin-off series: The Bad Batch. A follow-up to the popular Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch will follow a group of elite clones, whose genes vary from the standard clone trooper, in the aftermath of the Clone Wars as they struggle to survive as budding mercenaries. Davie Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) will direct the animated series.

Marvel

What If…?

What if Peggy Carter took up the shield instead of Steve Rogers? According to Screen Rant, that question along with several others will be explored in a brand-new series, developed and written by A.C. Bradley, with Jeffrey Wright as the narrator. Debuting next summer on Disney+, Marvel will explore alternate stories that vastly diverge from the typical MCU films that we know and love.

