The Walt Disney Company has just held a huge event for its investors, highlighting all-new, upcoming projects slated for theaters and Disney+. Disney’s ‘Investor Day 2020’ has seen an overwhelming avalanche of announcements, some of the biggest of which coming from Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios. Among these are two long-form animated series based on Disney’s modern classics, The Princess and the Frog and Moana.

Tiana

Tiana logo

Taking place after the magical events of the original 2009 movie, Tiana sees the Frog Princess and her friends embarking on new adventures as she settles into the role as princess “of a land we have yet to visit” (I’m guessing we’ll be getting our first look at Maldonado). Tiana will be a musical-comedy series and promises to show us more of the mysterious and vibrant city of New Orleans.

Moana

Moana logo

‘Moana: The Series’ (as Chief Creative Officer of WDAS, Jennifer Lee, refers to the project) features Moana embarking far beyond the reef, backed by her boundless sense of adventure and skills at wayfinding. Much like the original 2016 hit, Moana: The Series takes inspiration from the oral storytelling traditions of the Pacific islands. To help tell these stories, Walt Disney Animation Studios will be collaborating with talent from the region. Like Tiana, Moana: The Series will be a musical, so expect some brand-new showstoppers.

Tiana and Moana are debuting in 2023—both as Disney+ Originals.

Edited by: Kelly Conley