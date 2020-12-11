With DreamWorks Animation finding solid success with its Captain Underpants projects, the studio has chosen another of Dav Pilkey’s glorious books to turn into a movie. That choice is his graphic novel series Dog Man, in which The Hollywood Reporter first reported the announcement.

The series follows Dog Man, a human-dog hybrid cop, in his wacky crime-fighting adventures with his buddies Li’l Petey the kitten and robot 80-HD. As a Captain Underpants spinoff, Dog Man functions as an in-universe comic creation of main characters George and Harold akin to Super Diaper Baby, hence the intentionally child-like handwriting and drawing style.

Nine books have been published by Scholastic since the series’ debut in 2016, with the first entry becoming the number one New York Times bestseller, and the overall series selling nearly 40 million print copies combined. Recent entries have been said to surpass 3-5 million print copies which, by graphic novel standards, far exceeds many comics of Marvel and DC.

Directing the movie in his feature debut is TV animation veteran Peter Hastings, known for his Emmy-winning work on Animaniacs, Pinky and the Brain, and Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness. Hastings was recently in charge of The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, DreamWorks’ spinoff series to its 2017 movie, showcasing that he is well-qualified for adapting another Pilkey creation to screen.

Hastings, Pilkey, and DreamWorks CCO Kristin Lowe gave the following statements on the new Dog Man project:

“This is my second project based on Dav Pilkey’s books and I’m very excited to take his funny, clever, emotional and ultimately inspirational Dog Man and make it move! Not just by telling the story, but by absorbing and building on his great sensibility, bringing it to the screen with deep respect to his gazillion fans — ’cause I’m one of them.” Peter Hastings, Director, ‘Dog Man’

“I am humbled and grateful to once again work with the brilliant Peter Hastings and the outstanding team at DreamWorks Animation.” Dav Pilkey, Author/Illustrator, ‘Dog Man’

“As his readers all over the world know, Dav Pilkey is truly one of the most creative and talented storytellers of his generation. And Peter Hastings is just the right person to bring this iconic character to the big screen and the legions of fans who are all eagerly awaiting the adaptation.” Kristin Lowe, Chief Creative Officer, DreamWorks Animation

Universal Pictures will distribute the Dog Man movie, though a release date is yet to be assigned.

Edited by: Kelly Conley